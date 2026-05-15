Final stretch of new Valleys active travel route set to open this month

Anthony Lewis – Local democracy reporter

The final stage of a new walking and cycling route in the Valleys is on course to be opened by the end of the month.

Rhondda Cynon Taf Council has provided a progress update on the final phase of the Rhondda Fach Active Travel Route between Ferndale and Tylorstown with construction work on the main path entering its final stages.

The overall project will provide a dedicated walking and cycling route spanning 10km from Maerdy to Tylorstown.

The project has been divided into five phases of construction with the final phase of the main route currently being built between Rhondda Fach Leisure Centre in Ferndale and the Stanleytown overbridge.

Works such as path surfacing and perimeter fencing are due to be completed during the week commencing May 18 and shortly after this the new link to Rhondda Fach Leisure Centre will be completed.

The main route and the sports centre link will then be opened together, which is currently anticipated as by the end of May 2026.

For now the last section of the overall route remains closed and, on the grounds of safety, the council has asked residents not to attempt to access it.

There will also be a two-day closure of the existing phase four section of the route by the BMX facility at Ferndale, near Station Road and Taff Street, to carry out remedial works.

The council said it will announce arrangements for this in due course. Because of culvert works the link to Tylorstown Surgery will remain closed until end of July.

The active travel route scheme has received support from the Welsh Government’s Active Travel Fund over several years.