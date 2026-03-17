Final stretch of stunning Welsh path set to open in time for Easter

A stunning active travel route through one of the most scenic areas of Wales is set to open fully in time for Easter.

Carmarthenshire County Council’s flagship Tywi Valley Path which connects Carmarthen to Llandeilo will provide walking and cycling opportunities for residents and visitors to the county.

The 13‑mile route between Abergwili and Ffairfach, the last stretch to be completed on the project, will fully open to the public this Easter.

This final stage includes the installation of two landmark bridges spanning the River Tywi and River Cothi.

The path offers a safe, accessible and scenic corridor for cyclists, walkers, families and visitors, guiding them through some of Carmarthenshire’s most spectacular landscapes.

Along the way, users can enjoy panoramic views across the Tywi Valley, including Paxton’s Tower, Dryslwyn Castle and Dinefwr Castle, each set within the dramatic rolling countryside.

With the landscape constantly changing throughout the seasons, the path offers year‑round beauty.

The surrounding area offers a wealth of attractions for visitors, with Carmarthen Museum at Abergwili and the tranquil Parc Yr Esgob close to the route, as well as some of Wales’s most celebrated gardens, including the National Botanic Garden of Wales, Aberglasney and Gelli Aur (Golden Grove).

Food lovers can enjoy excellent local stops, including Wrights Food Emporium, Stacey’s Kitchen and a range of independent cafés and places to eat.

With the vibrant market towns of Carmarthen and Llandeilo anchoring each end of the path, visitors have excellent opportunities to start or finish their journey with shopping, culture and local hospitality.

The path acts as a key cultural and leisure corridor, encouraging longer stays and repeat visits that directly support the local visitor economy, ensuring economic benefits are felt by town centres, rural businesses and community enterprises alike.

Tywi Valley Path provides a high‑quality, traffic‑free active travel route, encouraging walking and cycling, promoting access to nature, biodiversity and green space.

It’s hoped the path will also contribute positively to mental wellbeing, physical health and the creation of healthier, more connected communities across the valley.

Cllr Hazel Evans, Cabinet Member for Regeneration, Leisure, Culture and Tourism said: “The Tywi Valley Path is a once in a generation project for Carmarthenshire.

“This project not only connects communities but also showcases the beauty, history, and culture of the Tywi Valley creating a world-class walking, cycling, and wheeling route for residents and visitors alike.”

Cllr Edward Thomas Cabinet Member for Transport, Waste and Infrastructure Services added: “Completing the bridges over the Tywi and the Cothi marks a major engineering milestone and provides residents and visitors with a stunning new way to experience our county.

“This route will support active travel, boost local tourism and benefit communities from Carmarthen to Llandeilo.”

Carmarthenshire County Council says it will continue to work closely with local businesses, tourism partners and community organisations to maximise environmental, social and economic benefits of the path.