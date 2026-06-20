Finalists announced for 2026 BBC make a difference awards in Wales

Nation.Cymru staff

Unsung community heroes from across Wales have been shortlisted for the 2026 BBC Make a Difference Awards in Wales.

The BBC Make a Difference Awards, which launched in Wales for the first time last year, celebrate acts of kindness, extraordinary contribution, and recognise people who do incredible things for each other and their local communities.

32 finalists have been selected from almost 500 entries across eight different categories.

Among the finalists are a man in his 80s who fundraises by rowing from Connah’s Quay to Chester, a charity who have contributed thousands of hours of support to farmers and their families across Wales, and a young advocate from Ebbw Vale who turned a discovery of hedgehogs in his garden into a nationwide awareness campaign.

Interim Director for BBC Cymru Wales, Garmon Rhys, said: “We are delighted about the phenomenal number of entries we received for the 2026 BBC Make a Difference Awards in Wales.

“These awards are so important in shining a light on Wales’ unsung heroes, and we can’t wait to celebrate our brilliant finalists at the ceremony later this year.”

The awards are being judged by presenters from across the BBC, including BBC Radio 2’s Owain Wyn Evans, BBC Asian Network’s Bablu Shikdar and BAFTA-winning actress Rakie Ayola.

Winners will be announced on 19 September 2026 at the BBC Make a Difference Awards in Wales ceremony in Cardiff.

Hosting this year’s awards ceremony are BBC Radio Wales’ Lucy Owen and BBC Radio Cymru’s Caryl Parry Jones.

For more information, full terms and our privacy notice, visit BBC Make A Difference Awards.

Categories and finalists:

The Active Award

Awarded to an individual or group of people who have used physical activity or sport as a way of improving the lives of those in their community.

Ray Woolley, Flintshire – Ray has been fundraising for Cancer Research UK for over 50 years, and completes an annual challenge which sees him row from Connah’s Quay to Chester.

Emma Parry, Swansea – Emma set up Calon ADHD Project after tragically losing her daughter.

Raymond Barnes, Wrexham – Raymond dedicates his time teaching bowls to people of all abilities; helping people with their stroke recovery, those who are blind or partially sighted, wheelchair users and so many more.

Rehnaz Khan, Cardiff Visually Impaired Running Club, Cardiff – Naz created the Cardiff Visually Impaired Running club in 2025, the first of its kind in Wales.

The Animal Award

Awarded to either a remarkable animal that improves people’s lives, or an individual or group of people who improve the welfare of animals.

Mili the volunteer therapy dog, Gwynedd – Mili provides comfort and support as she visits schools, hospitals, universities, libraries and more.

Gareth Richards, Swansea – Gareth works tirelessly for the welfare of seals, including campaigning to ban flying rings - frisbee-like plastic toys, across Wales.

Woodfield Equine Sanctuary, Swansea – This sanctuary rescues abandoned, neglected, and unwanted animals.

Dylan Allman, Blaenau Gwent – A discovery of hedgehogs in his garden turned into a nationwide mission.

The Community Group Award (supported by Morning Live)

Awarded to a group of people who have helped to change the lives of others within their community.

Meddwl.org, Carmarthenshire – A mental health charity run by a team of volunteers.

Tir Dewi Volunteers, Nationwide – a charity who have contributed thousands of hours of support to farmers and their families who are facing hardships across Wales.

The Queer Emporium, Cardiff – Described as “the heartbeat of the city’s LGBTQ+ community”.

Cwtch Baby Bank, Rhondda Cynon Taf – After 20 years’ experience fostering children, Hilary Johnson founded Cwtch Baby Bank, a charity which supports young and vulnerable families.

The Fundraiser Award

Awarded to an individual or group of people who have gone the extra mile to raise funds for a good cause.

Megan Jones-Roberts, Aberystwyth - Megan organises events to raise money for a range of charities across Wales.

Raymond Roberts, Cardiff – Raymond has devoted over 45 years of his life to organising four charity events each year, raising thousands of pounds for causes including cancer care, dementia support, and going towards local hospitals.

Chris Daniel, Merthyr Tydfil – What began as a personal tribute to his late wife, Rita Daniel, Chris climbs Pen y Fan to the summit and back, three times a day, five days a week to fundraise for Bowel Cancer UK.

Abdul Seckam, Cardiff – Abdul has spent over 10 years raising tens of thousands of pounds for various charities, including Tenovus Cancer Care, Kidney Wales, and Gwent Arts in Health.

The Environmental Award

Awarded to an individual or group of people who improve or conserve their local environment.

Environment Centre Swansea, Swansea – For over 30 years the Centre has been at the heart of Swansea’s green community, promoting sustainability, wellbeing and community connection.

Maya Bimson, Powys – Maya founded Zero Carbon Llanidloes Di-Garbon which has grown into numerous community-led projects encouraging sustainability.

Llyn Parc Mawr Community Woodland Group, Anglesey – Through hardworking volunteer efforts, the group protects habitats and ensures the woodland remains accessible and valued.

Andrew “Ted” Williams, Carmarthenshire – Ted has dedicated his time transforming neglected tennis courts and surrounding areas of Parc y Betws, turning it into a thriving wildlife and community garden.

The Great Neighbour Award

Awarded to an individual who helps to make the neighbourhood a better place to live or work in, either on a regular basis or through a single act of kindness.

Julian Thomas, Pembrokeshire - Julian is always on hand to help in his rural community in Llanddewi Velfrey, he’s always ready with a JCB whenever anyone needs assistance.

Kelly Hayes, Torfaen – At the very heart of Pontypool, Kelly has become a driving force for kindness and community spirit.

Delwen Williams, Pembrokeshire - After arriving in Saundersfoot in 2023, retired music teacher Delwen founded the Côr y Môr choir.

Sally Thomas, Merthyr Tydfil – Sally goes above and beyond to provide assistance for others in her community, supporting neighbours by taking them to appointments and providing much needed emotional support.

The Volunteer Award

Awarded to an individual who makes a notable difference to their community by giving their time voluntarily to help others.

Christopher Rees, Sober Ninjas, Gwynedd – Inspired by his own health challenges and battles with addiction, Christopher founded the Sober Ninjas community and dedicates his time supporting others in crisis. Christopher also set up Caffi’r Ogia, offering a safe space for men of all ages to openly talk about their mental health.

Wyn Thomas, Ceredigion – A former schoolteacher, Wyn volunteers across many committees, including the Newcastle Emlyn Sheepdog Society and local rugby club.

Kaz Jefferies, Carmarthenshire – After losing her hearing as an adult and learning British Sign Language, Kaz helps to run the Llanelli Centre for the Deaf and commits many hours of her week to volunteer for the group.

Jack Bridger, Bridgend – A passion for music led Jack to form the Porthcawl Community Orchestra when he was 15 years old. 12 years later, the Orchestra boasts 70 members.

The Young Hero Award

Awarded to an individual or group of young people under 16 who have made a positive impact in their community or achieved something exceptional.

Maisie Humphreys, Ceredigion – Maisie’s fundraising journey started from a desire to buy sensory equipment for her baby sister and transformed into a need to help her community.

Macy Grace Bates, Gwynedd – Macy has been fundraising since she was seven years old, and now at 14 has raised tens of thousands of pounds for charity.

Morgan Mace, Gwynedd – Morgan has coordinated a campaign to reinstate a historic railway line on the Caernarfonshire Railway.

Noa-Rose Alderman, Caerphilly – Seven-year-old Noa-Rose is a meningitis survivor who has transformed her journey into a mission to raise awareness and protect others.