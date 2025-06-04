Finalists announced for BBC Make a Difference Awards in Wales

Community heroes from across Wales have been shortlisted for the BBC Cymru Wales Make a Difference Awards 2025.

Launched in Wales for the first time this year, the award ceremony celebrates and recognises people who do incredible things for each other and their local communities, shining a light on these everyday, unsung heroes.

Over 700 entries have been whittled down to 32 finalists across eight categories.

Finalists

A youngster who ran the equivalent of three marathons to raise money for a children’s hospital, a boxing club that is considered the lifeline of the community, and a former racehorse turned therapy animal are among the finalists.

Leading this year’s awards in Wales are BBC Radio Wales’ Lucy Owen and BBC Radio Cymru’s Shân Cothi.

Speaking about the finalists, Lucy Owen, said: “We’re absolutely blown away by the nominations we’ve had.

“There are so many wonderful stories about community groups making a huge difference in their local areas and outstanding individuals committed to bringing people together, fundraising for good causes and caring for others.”

Shân Cothi said: “Over 700 nominations for our very first Make a Difference Awards in Wales says so much about who we are as a nation.

“It’s incredible to hear about some of the amazing things that people are doing right across Wales, we’ve had nominations in from Ynys Môn to Swansea and Wrexham to Carmarthenshire.

“A huge congratulations to everyone who was nominated and to all of our brilliant finalists.”

Ceremony

The awards are being judged by presenters from across the BBC, including Katie Owen, Lauren Price, Gethin Jones, Owain Wyn Evans, Bronwen Lewis, Iolo Williams, Olivia Breen and Aleighcia Scott.

Winners will be announced at the BBC Cymru Wales Make a Difference Awards ceremony on 20 September 2025 in Cardiff.

