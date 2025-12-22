Finalists for Junior Chef of Wales competition confirmed

Four of Wales’ most promising young chefs will go head-to-head next month in the final of the Junior Chef of Wales competition, one of the country’s most prestigious culinary contests for emerging talent.

The final will be held on January 20 at ICC Wales in Newport, running alongside the National Chef of Wales final and the Castell Howell Trade Food Service Show.

Organised by the Culinary Association of Wales (CAW), the event brings together leading chefs, employers and food producers from across the country.

Among the finalists is Katie Duffy, a chef at The Halfway in Llanelli, who will be aiming to claim the title after coming close in recent years. Duffy finished runner-up in 2025 and placed third in 2024, making her one of the most experienced competitors in this year’s line-up.

She will face strong competition from three chefs representing some of Wales’ most acclaimed kitchens. Caitlin Meredith, from Moriah near Aberystwyth, works at Ynyshir Restaurant and Rooms near Machynlleth – Wales’ only restaurant currently holding two Michelin stars. Gabi Wilson, from Rhayader, is part of the team at Chapters in Hay-on-Wye, a restaurant awarded a Green Michelin star for sustainability. Completing the quartet is Sonny Page from Menai Bridge, who works under chef Bryn Williams at Porth Eirias in Colwyn Bay.

Wilson brings international competition experience to the final, having represented Team UK at EuroSkills Herning 2025 in September. She was also the inaugural winner of the Green Chef Challenge at the Welsh International Culinary Championships in 2024.

The four finalists were selected by judges based on their entry forms and proposed menus.

Welsh products

In the final, each chef will have three hours to prepare, cook and present a three-course dinner for four people, using at least eight Welsh products with Geographical Indication (GI) status.

The competition brief is designed to test technical ability, creativity and an understanding of Welsh produce. The starter must feature sustainable Welsh fish or seafood, the main course must include two different cuts of GI Welsh Beef, and the dessert must incorporate seasonal fruit, chocolate and a biscuit or tuile.

The winner will earn automatic seeding into the semi-final of the UK Young National Chef of the Year competition. Additional prizes include a fully funded delegate place on the Young Chefs Programme at the Worldchefs Congress & Expo, which will also be held at ICC Wales in May, £150 worth of products from DPS Tableware, and a set of engraved chef’s knives from Friedr Dick.

Colin Gray, CAW vice-president and chairman of the judges, said the final promised to be fiercely contested.

“We are delighted to have two new faces in the final alongside Katie and Gabi, who have experience of competing at the Welsh International Culinary Championships,” he said. “The Junior Chef of Wales final is a fantastic platform to showcase their skills and encourage young chefs to push themselves beyond their comfort zone.”