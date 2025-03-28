Finance and legal concerns behind delays to north Wales country park asset transfer

Alec Doyle – Local democracy reporter

The future of £1.5m of National Lottery funding for a country park in north Wales remains in limbo after concerns were raised about the project’s financial plans and liability.

Coedpoeth councillor Anthony Wedlake challenged Wrexham Council leader Cllr Mark Pritchard, claiming delays to a proposed Community Asset Transfer of Nant Mill Country Park from Wrexham Council to the Nant Mill Community Trust had put the Heritage Lottery funding bid under threat.

But Cllr Pritchard revealed concerns over Fields in Trust protection – which legally protects the green open space of Nant Mill from sale or development forever – liability issues and uncertainty around funding options had forced the council to carry out a detailed review of the plans.

Nant Mill is an 18th century corn mill within the protected country park that shares its name. The park, as part of a wider project by Clywedog Valley Partnership, has bid for £1.5m of lottery funding to improve the whole valley.

“The people of Wrexham, particularly the residents of Coedpoeth, cherish Nant Mill and recognise it as an accessible example of our rich, natural and industrial heritage,” said Cllr Wedlake.

“The friends of Nant Mill have championed it as a community asset for decades and this led to the establishment of Nant Mill Community Trust.

“The Clywedog Valley Partnership includes all the key organisations along the valley including Nant Mill Community Trust. Groundwork North Wales has supported the partnership from the beginning and is leading a grant bid from the National Lottery Heritage Fund for £1.5m.”

Amenities

At Nant Mill the funding would help to reopen the visitors centre and other amenities like the public toilets as well as support improved accessibility.

“The project aims to reopen facilities which have been closed by this council and invest in sites for local communities to use and visitors from outside the area to enjoy,” said Cllr Wedlake.

“The investment will boost visitor numbers to the area and support the local economy as a visitor destination, as well as supporting our aspiration to be capital of culture in 2029.

“In partnership with the Nant Mill Community Trust, Groundwork are supporting the bid to secure a long-term lease or Community Asset Transfer for Nant Mill, which is a key element of the £1.5m bid.

“Wrexham County Borough granted an outline agreement to transfer Nant Mill in July 2023 and agreement for the asset transfer was confirmed by the Corporate Land and Assets Committee last year.”

But plans to bring it to Executive Board in December 2024 and then January 2025 never materialised, raising concern among supporters.

“I’m seeking assurance from the leader of the council that he will bring an urgent report to April’s Executive Board in support of an asset transfer,” said Cllr Wedlake. “I’m told that could be the last chance to secure that £1.5m.

“The community cannot afford to lose this funding and risk the future of Nant Mill.”

Review

Cllr Pritchard said important concerns had been raised over the bid, forcing the council to launch a more detailed review of the plans.

“Unfortunately following an internal review some concerns were raised regarding elements of any potential transfer.,” he said. “These include Fields in Trust protection, liability issues and uncertainty around funding options.

“Given the importance of the country park to the residents of Wrexham, a decision was made to task officers with addressing these outstanding problems prior to giving a commitment for the lease.

“There have been concerns raised by two members of staff and also by a member of the public asking questions about the transfer, the issues surrounding the community council’s involvement and – dare I say – some issues with financial regulations.

“They are fair and honest challenges and as leader of the council and lead member for finance, we have to do things properly.

“Can I give a commitment it will come to Executive Board in April? No – what I can say is we will work towards that date to bring a report.

“With regard to lottery funding, it isn’t lost. Next year there will be another round of bids and I wish them all the very best.”

Cllr Wedlake said he struggled to understand why concerns had been raised so late in the process.

“I can’t understand why after everything was OK, suddenly there is a review,” he said. “That £1.5m lottery funding isn’t guaranteed again. They’re much more likely to see that this council is not committed to improving the environment and our heritage and go and spend it somewhere else.

“When will it become a priority and when will the internal review be completed?”

Cllr Pritchard said the council had a duty to follow due process to protect residents’ interests and council assets.

“It’s been portrayed that everything is OK – well unfortunately it wasn’t. I’m the lead member for assets and I will not support anything until everything is OK. We follow due process and it keeps us safe.”

