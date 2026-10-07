Finance minister votes against Plaid motion calling for fair funding from Westminster

Emily Price

The Welsh Government’s finance minister has accidentally voted against a Plaid Cymru motion that called for Wales to receive fair funding from Westminster.

In the Senedd on Tuesday (October 7), Plaid Cymru and Welsh Labour brought forward a debate calling on the Welsh and UK Governments to work together to reform Wales’ fiscal flexibilities.

The motion called for enhanced fiscal flexibilities for Wales, as well as a review of the controversial Barnett formula, and to reaffirm the commitment of £14billion of railway funding by the UK Labour Government.

Opening the debate, Cabinet Minister for Finance Elin Jones argued these “practical and achievable” steps would help to strengthen Wales’ economy, support public services and improve people’s lives.

“They are not asks for special treatment. They are asks for a collaborative approach to lead to better outcomes for Wales,” she said.

Jones added: “These issues go beyond the motion before the Senedd today, but I can also give you this commitment today: I will not agree, as finance minister, a revised fiscal framework unless it is a good deal for Wales, and the opinion of the Senedd on this will be an important consideration as the review proceeds.”

The motion was later agreed, with 59 voting in favour and 31 voting against.

However, the Senedd’s voting record showed that Jones had voted alongside Reform UK’s Senedd Members against the motion tabled by her own party.

Nation.Cymru asked the Welsh Government if Jones’ vote against the fiscal responsibility motion had been intentional.

A spokesperson said: “This was a mistake. The Finance Minister did not intentionally vote against the motion.”

Reform’s Shadow Cabinet Minister for Finance Cai Parry-Jones mocked the Plaid minister over the mishap, saying he was “pleased” that his party’s contributions had been convincing.

During the debate, Parry-Jones had asked what the point of the motion was, adding that it was “taking up an hour of Welsh taxpayers’ time”.

He said: “The motion was co-tabled by the Plaid Cymru Government and its little helpers, in a spectacular reversal of roles, Welsh Labour.

“So, unless there is some kind of revolt going to happen on the back benches, we already know what the outcome will be.

“And yet here we are, spending a full hour of our lives on it, when we could be doing something useful for our constituents.”

The Reform MS argued that the wording of the motion was too “general and open to interpretation” and claimed the people of Wales do not put fiscal reform “anywhere near the top of their agenda.”

He explained that his party’s position on the matter was that the Welsh Government should prioritise “doing better” with their existing powers.

He said: “Please, for the sake of the people of Wales, say in clear words what exactly you’re asking for, and please remember that our time belongs to the people of Wales and they expect us to use it wisely.”

Later in the debate, Reform MS Paul Marr likened Plaid Cymru and Labour’s motion to “Bonnie and Clyde asking to look after the bank over lunchtime”.

On social media after the debate, Plaid Cymru Senedd Member Sarah Cooper-Lesadd criticised Reform UK’s Senedd group for being the only party uninterested in debating Wales’ fiscal responsibilities.

Cooper-Lesadd was elected under Reform UK’s banner at the Senedd election in May but defected to Plaid Cymru in a shock move last month.

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