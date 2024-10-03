Finance Secretary to call for fairer rail funding for Wales
Finance Secretary Mark Drakeford will meet with his counterparts from all four UK nations to outline his priorities for Wales and call for a fair approach to the application of the Barnett formula in relation to rail funding.
Ministers will meet in Belfast for the Finance: Inter-Ministerial Standing Committee – which considers fiscal and economic matters affecting the UK – later today.
The Cabinet Secretary for Finance and Welsh Language welcomed the opportunity to work collaboratively ahead of the UK Budget and UK Spending Review, which includes driving growth, renewing public services and the move to net zero.
Fairer
Speaking ahead of the meeting on Thursday (October 3), Mr Drakeford said: “In recent years, we have had to make some very difficult choices as we have developed our spending plans.
“As the financial outlook remains very challenging, I am keen the Welsh Government works closely with governments across the UK to create a fairer society and a more prosperous future for Wales.
“At the meeting, I will outline the importance of Wales having appropriate budgetary flexibilities and highlight the need for decisions over replacement EU funds to be returned to Wales following the winding down of the delayed and often chaotic Shared Prosperity Fund, which was set up by the previous UK Government.”
Support
He will hold bilateral talks with the new Chief Secretary to the Treasury Darren Jones, as part of a welcome re-set in relations between Wales and Westminster.
Mr Drakeford says he will highlight opportunities to support the Welsh economy and the transition to net zero by providing investment in ports around Wales and in nuclear projects.
The Cabinet Secretary added: “The sad closure of Tata’s last remaining blast furnace in Port Talbot this week emphasises the need to put longer-term support in place to mitigate the impact of the transition on the local economy. We would also welcome an early commitment to support research and development investment in Wales.
“While the Chancellor undoubtedly has some difficult decisions to make ahead of the UK Budget at the end of this month, I am confident she will set future fiscal plans which will provide the investment so sorely needed by our public services.”
I read with interest that a wooden hut with no toilet has been classed as a second home in Pembrokeshire and is now liable for the 200% Council Tax surcharge to the dismay of the 77 year old owner.
We all know Mark Drakeford refers to his second home in Pembrokeshire as a chalet, so will this too be re-classified as a second home and poor Mark will also have to pay the surcharge??
Yes. Ok. All well and good. But when will Labour stop treating Wales as two regions of England when it comes to railway. We need a national north to south line, not least to unite Wales geographically.
Bangor to Carmarthen needs reopening but it’s easy for those with no vision in SW1 to dismiss this as a nationalist project when it’s clearly about economic development by improving access to north west and south west Wales.
I think you mean Carmarthen to Aberystwyth not Bangor? But there’s little point as the re-opening cost would be humongous and the route is now covered by electric buses.
What is needed is to stop the fantasy projects emanating in CF99 (e.g. 5 new stations on the line to Bristol) and start to make sure trains and buses run, and turn up on time. And if they don’t the people at the top should be sacked. If we lived in England, their heads would have rolled long ago but we’re in nationalised Wales aren’t we?
No, it needs reopening all the way to Bangor.
Electric buses are still buses which are a poor substitute for rail.
What’s wrong with new stations? Bristol just got Ashley Down reopened but I don’t hear you screaming about that.
There are far less reliable TOCs than TfW in the UK.
Do you expect MIRACLES from the london government with Labour or Tory in power never done anything for Wales Just bloody Take
Blah blah blah he’s off again the only thing Drakeford can do with conviction is moan about not getting enough money. He’s proved he cannot handle money in any amount. He’s wrecked Wales in many ways , he spends money like confetti on nonsense and then moans he wants more staggering