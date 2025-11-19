Financial support confirmed for victims of Monmouthshire flooding

Residents and businesses in Monmouthshire hit by the severe flooding caused by Storm Claudia will receive financial support from the Welsh Government.

Cabinet Secretary for Housing and Local Government Jayne Bryant confirmed that more than £2.5 million has been made available after a weekend of extreme weather that saw the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service declare a major incident.

Homes were evacuated, major roads blocked, and parts of Monmouth town centre left underwater after the River Monnow burst its banks.

Under the emergency support package, affected households will be eligible for grants of £1,000 and £500, which will be issued through Monmouthshire County Council. Residents are being urged to contact the council directly to check eligibility and apply.

Jayne Bryant praised the local authority’s response and said the scale of the damage required “exceptional measures”.

She said: “Monmouthshire Council’s response has been immense in supporting the needs of the community following Storm Claudia. I am pleased to confirm that the Welsh Government will provide financial support for Monmouthshire following these exceptional events.”

The funding will help the council cover a wide range of costs incurred during and after the emergency, including evacuations, temporary accommodation, food provision, waste removal, and the hire of extra vehicles and machinery.

In addition, the Welsh Government will support the authority in offering discretionary council tax reductions to households whose properties were flooded.

Flood damage

Ms Bryant said the impact on the local economy had also been severe, with many independent traders in Monmouth town centre forced to close due to flood damage.

“Our thoughts are also with businesses in the centre of Monmouth who have been hard hit,” she said. “We will also fund the council in providing discretionary reductions in non-domestic rates for affected properties.”

Storm Claudia brought more than 100mm of rainfall to parts of Monmouthshire in a matter of hours, triggering widespread flooding across the county. Emergency crews, volunteers, and council workers spent the weekend rescuing residents, pumping out water, and clearing debris.

Natural Resources Wales issued multiple severe flood warnings as river levels surged to dangerous levels.

For more information on support available locally, visit: monmouthshire.gov.uk/storm-claudia.