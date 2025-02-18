Fine after chalet built on designated special landscape

A woman from the Wirral who failed to remove a chalet built on a designated special landscape area has been ordered to pay a fine and costs of nearly £1,000.

Natalie Jones, of Henthorne Road, Wirral, pleaded guilty to failing to comply with Planning Enforcement Notice, at Caernarfon Justice Centre last week.

The court heard that the chalet had been built without planning permission on land to the south-west of Coeden, Mynydd Mechell, Anglesey.

A Planning Enforcement Notice served on Ms Jones by the County Council came into force on April 7th, 2024 giving her until June 7th, 2024, to stop using the land, remove the chalet; as well as dig-up the associated hardstanding and track and to remove materials created by these works.

Ms Jones did not appeal and instead, confirmed in correspondence dated June 12th, 2024, that she would fully comply with the notice. However, she was waiting for the weather to improve before transporting the chalet off the land.

Extension

Planning officers attempted to assist by providing Ms Jones with an extension until July 21st, 2024. However, no action was taken, and no further correspondence was received.

The prosecution brought by Anglesey Council noted that the chalet was situated in the open countryside on a designated special landscape area and was still at Mynydd Mechell when a site visit took place on February 10th, 2025.

Given Ms Jones’ refusal to comply, despite the offer of extensions of time, a prosecution was deemed necessary to ensure compliance.

In mitigation, Natalie Jones confirmed that she had been trying to sell the caravan since July and made enquiries with a contractor. However, she was waiting for the weather to improve before she moved it so as not to damage the farmer’s field. She went on to state that she had always been committed to complying with the notice.

Costs

Ms Jones was ordered to pay a fine of £400 (with a discount for her early guilty plea), victim surcharge of £160.00 and prosecution costs of £431.20 – a total of £991.20.

Anglesey council’s Planning, Public Protection and Climate Change portfolio holder, Councillor Nicola Roberts, said, “Unlike most people, Ms Jones did not try to seek lawful planning consent.

“She chose to use this area of land in the open countryside on a designated special landscape area without permission and was therefore issued with a Planning Enforcement Notice. Despite being granted time extensions to comply with the planning enforcement, her chalet remains on site.”

“The Isle of Anglesey County Council will not tolerate planning breaches of this nature and will take all necessary steps, including prosecution in the courts, in order to resolve them.”

