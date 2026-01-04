Fines for uninsured drivers could rise under new plans

Uninsured drivers may face higher fines and tougher penalties under new plans from the UK Government.

The UK Government wants fixed penalty fines (FPNs) for rule breakers to significantly exceed average premium costs, meaning the upfront fine could double to £600.

Plans for the crackdown are set to feature in the new Road Safety Strategy, due to be published this week, and as part of a wider consultation on motoring offences.

Local transport minister Lilian Greenwood said: “If you drive uninsured, you will face the consequences.”

At present, an uninsured driver might face £300 fines and six points on their licence, if the fixed penalty is accepted.

If the case goes to court, then driving without insurance can lead up to an unlimited fine, between six and eight penalty points on a licence, and a potential disqualification from driving.

There is an average of 300,000 uninsured drivers use Britain’s roads every day, according to estimates from the Motor Insurers’ Bureau estimates.

Ministers fear the current penalties do reflect the seriousness of driving uninsured or are a strong enough deterrent.

Innocent victims can face significant challenges in getting compensation for injuries or damage if they are involved in a collision with an uninsured driver whose vehicle could be unsafe.

Ms Greenwood added: “Driving without insurance is not a victimless crime – it pushes up the cost of premiums for the law-abiding majority, and when uninsured drivers are involved in crashes, innocent road users are left facing an uphill battle to get the compensation they deserve.

“That’s why we are taking decisive action to remove uninsured drivers from our roads – to keep our roads safe, and ensure those who flout the rules are held accountable.”

It is also expected the consultation will look at tougher penalties for unlicensed motorists with no MOT, as they could be a danger to others and driving an unroadworthy vehicle.