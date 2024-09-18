Finnish symphonic metal band Apocalyptica to play show in Cardiff

Finnish symphonic metal band Apocalyptica will be stopping off for a show in Cardiff this autumn on their UK tour supporting their debut record.

‘Apocalyptica Plays Metallica Vol. 2’ will continue the journey that began in 1996 when cellists from Helsinki’s world-renowned Sibelius Academy played a symphonic tribute to heavy metal titans Metallica.

For their ninth record the group are returning to their roots to bring a legendary story full circle.

The tour will feature a host of surprises beginning with a unique collaboration.

Lead single ‘The Four Horsemen’, taken from Metallica’s 1983 debut Kill ‘Em All will feature Metallica bassist Rob Trujillo, setting the scene for a compendium of brilliant highlights spanning Metallica’s staggering 40 year career.

The band will kick off their tour at the end of September with six shows across the UK.

Their final show will take place at Cardiff’s Great Hall in early October.

Founding band-leader Eicca Toppinen said: “It’s the coolest thing. We didn’t push-it was offered. We played the first album live and it was so much more fun and exciting than we expected, so we got the idea to do something like the first album, but we couldn’t do it in exactly the same way–we needed to challenge ourselves and bring a totally new perspective to the original energy and emotion of Metallica.”

Lead cellist Perttu Kivilaakso added: “”We’ve been talking about making another Metallica album for around 20 years, as there were still so many great songs we wanted to play! We waited for the perfect moment to do it. Thinking of that teenage me who is now getting to play his favourite tracks gives me goosebumps!”

This album will be the band’s final studio release with Apocalyptica’s long-time member, drummer Mikko Sirén, who amicably departed after the new album’s completion.

Plays Metallica Vol. 2 Tour Dates:

September 29 – Albert Hall, Manchester

September 30 – Royal Albert Hall, London

October 1 – Olympia Theatre, Ireland

October 3 – SWG3, Glasgow

October 4 – Rock City, Nottingham

October 5 – Great Hall, Cardiff

