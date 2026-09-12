Fire and folklore festival announces full line-up for autumn return

Nation.Cymru staff

A festival combining live-fire cooking, Welsh folklore, music and independent food producers has announced its full line-up ahead of its return later this month.

Mabon will take place in the grounds of Caldicot Castle from September 25 to 27, coinciding with the autumn equinox.

Created by Hang Fire BBQ founders Sam Evans and Shauna Guinn with Street Food Circus, the festival takes inspiration from traditional autumn and harvest celebrations, with food cooked over open fires forming the centrepiece of the weekend.

The event will begin on Friday evening with a four-course feast prepared over fire by Hang Fire BBQ.

The main festival will feature eight Fire Kitchens, alongside cooking demonstrations, talks, a producers’ market and music.

Among those taking part in the Fire Kitchens will be Game & Flames, founded by chef and hunter Cai Ap Bryn, and Pembrokeshire-based Feast, which will bring its large “Beast of Feast” smoker.

Hang Fire BBQ will serve food influenced by Welsh and Irish cooking and American barbecue, while The Jolly Allotment will concentrate on seasonal and locally grown produce.

Cardiff chef James Peck, of Ember, will work with UK smoker manufacturer Leviathan Pits, while Reclaimed Fire will demonstrate South American-style Asado cooking.

The line-up is completed by Smokey Rebel, The Dough Thrower and Drizzle Desserts.

A Smoke & Fire demonstration stage will be hosted by comedian Jayde Adams and Shauna Guinn.

Chefs and food producers appearing include Anthony “Murph” Murphy of The Beefy Boys; Adam Purnell, known as Shropshire Lad; Smokey Rebel founder Russ Jacques; community chef Steve Guy; and Matty O’Brien of Penarth’s Matty’s Chop Shop.

They will be joined by Owen Morgan, founder of Asador 44 and Bar 44; Jonathan Woolway, chef at The Shed in Swansea; Polly Baldwin of The Jolly Allotment; and Nathan “Big Nath” Ritchie of Bristol-based Big Nath’s BBQ.

Welsh businesses

The festival will also host a market of independent food, drink and outdoor cooking businesses.

Welsh businesses taking part include Lucky No.7 Coffee, Silver Circle Distillery, Welsh Homestead Smokery and Wye Valley mead producer Hive Mind.

Other exhibitors include Shropshire Salumi, Kadai Bowls, Richkins Woodcraft, Tubby Tomms, Big Nath’s BBQ Shop, Fold + Hide and BBQ Magazine.

Welsh-Iranian DJ Luna Amani will provide music during the event.

A programme of “Fireside Chats”, hosted by Jayde Adams and Shauna Guinn, will include Welsh food writer and broadcaster Nerys Howell discussing links between food, folklore and rural farming.

BBQ Travel Club will also take part in a discussion about food, fire and travel.

‘Thrilled’

Shauna Guinn, author, broadcaster and co-founder of Hang Fire BBQ, said: “We always wanted to create Wales’ first dedicated festival for fire-cooking and BBQ, so we’re thrilled to be back for a second year of Mabon.

“This is a chance for us to bring together many of the great chefs and producers we work with year round, and give everyone in South Wales the opportunity to experience the amazing food they create.

“We’ve created a line-up that you’re not going to find anywhere else – bringing together kitchens, talks and producers all celebrating our Mabon themes of folklore, fire and seasonal abundance.”

Street Food Circus founder Matt “the Hat” said: “Mabon has been a fantastic creative opportunity for us, using Welsh folklore to inspire the line-up, food and entertainment – and using the unique backdrop of Caldicot Castle to create the perfect fire-lit autumn atmosphere.

“We’re thrilled to see such a unique line-up of local food and drink talent being showcased through the event and, as with all of our events throughout the year, are proud to play a part in bringing them all to a wider audience.”

Children under 16 can attend free of charge and dogs are permitted at the festival. Tickets are on sale through Street Food Circus.

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