Fire authority appointment goes ahead after bullying row

Twm Owen, Local Democracy Reporter

A council will be represented on the revived South Wales Fire Authority after it was finally able to agree on an appointment.

But Labour cabinet member Angela Sandles was only confirmed as Monmouthshire County Council’s representative after the Conservatives abstained.

Councillors refused to back the appointment at their September meeting due to complaints over bullying within the ruling Labour group, and unhappiness at a change in the rules governing appointments.

Cllr Sandles was appointed with 19 votes from the Labour group and the Green Party councillor Ian Chandler, who form the ruling minority administration, while four councillors voted against. The 20 member Conservative group abstained.

The Tories became the largest group on the council in October after a Labour member quit to form a Plaid Cymru group with an independent councillor.

The November meeting was the first full council meeting since the changes and Conservative opposition leader Richard John referred to his party as “now the largest group on the council” when he responded to Labour leader Mary Ann Brocklesby.

She had acknowledged unhappiness at the new requirement appointments must be council cabinet members and said she would write to the Welsh Government expressing the council’s disappointment at the change if the council agreed the appointment.

Cllr John said: “The Conservative group will abstain on this today to make some progress.”

Cllr Sue Riley, who quit the Labour group earlier this year amid bullying claims to sit as an independent before last month forming a Plaid Cymru group with Cllr Rachel Garrick, said she remained opposed.

Cllr Riley said: “I have very little confidence in this particular appointment.” In September Cllr Riley questioned if Cllr Sandles would call out bullying, given her experience within the Labour group.

Independent group leader Frances Taylor said she was disappointed a letter expressing the council’s opposition to the changes hadn’t already been sent, as she had expected following the September meeting.

The council has been required to make an appointment ahead of the South Wales Fire and Rescue Authority being re-established to replace directly appointed commissioners who took over in February 2024 when a report found a culture of sexual harassment and misogyny within the service and governance failures.

Though the appointment was only possible due to the Tory group abstaining the full council did unanimously agree motions calling for the Welsh Government to provide clarity on the promised Magor and Undy Walkway rail station, request greater financial support for flood prevention in Monmouthshire and for greater coordination related to restrictions and closures on the Severn Bridge at Chepstow.

Plaid Cymru group leader Rachel Garrick spoke in Welsh to thank group leaders for the “croeso cynnes” or warm welcome the group has received. Speaking in English she also said her “friendship” with her forme Labour and Cooperative Party members would continue.

Cllr Brocklesby was also questioned by Cllr John over the continuation of the coalition with Green Party councillor Ian Chandler due to the Green Party conference passing a motion condemning Zionism as “racism”.

Cllr Brocklesby said Cllr Chandler had stated his opposition to the policy and said: “As you know I responded to you when you wrote when you wrote on October 17 and a letter you shared with the press.”