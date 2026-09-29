Fire authority appointment rejected amid row over bullying claims

Twm Owen, Local Democracy Reporter

The Welsh Government could have to order a council to make an appointment to a revived fire authority after members couldn’t agree a nomination.

Councillors refused to support what was expected to be the routine appointment of cabinet member Angela Sandles amid complaints over bullying within Monmouthshire County Council’s ruling Labour group, and unhappiness at a change in the rules governing appointments.

They were required to make an appointment ahead of the South Wales Fire and Rescue Authority being re-established to replace directly appointed commissioners who took over in February 2024 when a report found a culture of sexual harassment and misogyny within the service.

But at the September meeting former Labour councillor Sue Riley, who quit the group to sit as independent over bullying claims, questioned if Cllr Sandles would challenge bullying within the fire service.

Cllr Riley, who resigned from the Labour group in May, asked: “In light of the known difficulties with bullying and misogyny previously within the South Wales Fire Service can the cabinet member be confident she is able to recognise such behaviour when reported?”

She asked how councillors could be confident Cllr Sandles would “call out this behaviour” in the role given the “bullying” Cllr Riley said she and a colleague had experienced within the Labour group.

In response Cllr Sandles said she wouldn’t answer any questions “about my abilities as the equalities cabinet member and in response to Cllr Riley I think enough has been said and it’s all been explained very well”.

The Welsh Government intends restoring the fire authority, which is intended to provide democratic oversight and governance of the service, following next year’s local government elections.

Councils from the area served by the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service have been required to appoint one member to the authority ahead of it taking back control of the service.

However a change to the rules means councillors must now appoint a member of their ruling cabinet rather than any two councillors, including backbenchers, as they previously had.

Cllr Jill Bond, who left Labour in July said she would support a call by Independent Group leader, Frances Taylor, the council write to the Welsh Government “welcoming the restoration of democratic input but it does not support the mechanism.”

Conservative opposition leader Richard John said the requirement would mean in future a better qualified backbench candidate would have to be overlooked “for the least busy cabinet member”.

Labour council leader Mary Ann Brockelsby said during the discussion with the commissioners and the previous Welsh local government minister she was the “lone voice” putting forward the case for backbenchers to still be eligible for the role, but said the council has to make an appointment.

Council solicitor Geraint Edwards said the failure to make an appointment would put the authority in breach of its statutory duty and said: “The potential consequence of no appointment is the Welsh Government minister could use the power to issue an official direction.”

The council voted 19 in favour and 22 against making the appointment with two abstentions.

Since the resignations Labour has only 19 seats on the council, the same number as the Conservatives, while the Green Party’s Ian Chandler is part of the ruling cabinet but sits in a Green/Independent group with Cllr Meirion Howells.

The council also has a six member Independent Group.

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