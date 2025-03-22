Fire Brigades Union holds protest rally against shift changes and alleged failure to tackle bullying culture

Martin Shipton

Members of the Fire Brigades Union are to hold a protest rally outside the headquarters of the Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service on the morning of Monday March 24.

The union has organised the rally in Carmarthen to express concern about three related issues: proposed changes to their shift patterns, the view that insufficient action has been taken in the light of a report on the brigade’s working culture, which found evidence of widespread bullying and harassment, and another report workers believe could lead to the downgrading or even closure of fire stations.

Working conditions

FBU Brigade Chair David Ricketts said: “The service wants to change the current shift pattern for full-time firefighters from 2-2-4 – two day shifts, two night shifts and four rest days, including nine-hour day and 15-hour night shifts – to a 12-12 system, comprising two 12-hour day and two 12-hour night shifts, followed by four rest days.

“Our members believe the current system works well and that the proposed change would represent a deterioration in working conditions.

“We also believe the management is trying to bury and take no action on the conclusions of an independent report into the working culture at the service in Mid and West Wales.”

The report, released in February 2025 and produced by the consultancy Crest Advisory, said: “Bullying and harassment are widespread in MAWWFRS, with nearly half (47%) of survey respondents reporting personal experiences since June 2021, and over half (54%) having witnessed such behaviours.

“One in five (20%) of survey respondents had experienced discrimination, and 10% of female survey respondents reported experiencing sexual harassment.

“Disciplinary procedures were perceived as unprofessional, not impartial, not confidential, unfair and ineffective.”

Leadership failures

The report added: “Staff raised cultural issues including leadership failures, outdated management practices, and inadequate staff support across our engagement. These issues perpetuated inefficiencies, lowered staff morale and increased inequalities.

“High levels of bullying and harassment, a fear of retaliation and ostracisation hampering confidence in reporting, and a lack of confidence in action from senior leaders, reflect a bullying culture at MAWWFRS

“Staff perceptions of ineffective governance and limited oversight by [the service] raised questions about the authority’s effectiveness and ability to hold senior leadership to account.”

Mr Ricketts said: “In other Fire and Rescue Services, senior officers have lost their jobs when there have been similar findings.”

The third concern relates to a strategic report which the FBU believes hints at the future possibility of the downgrading and possible closure of fire stations.

Mr Ricketts said: “They don’t say that in as many words, but logically that could easily be the next step. We also have concerns that changes could result in less cover, making it more difficult for crews to deal with incidents as they occur.”

Data

A spokesperson for Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service said: “We are proposing changes to our current shift system for Wholetime Firefighters, based on data and information gathered through our Community Risk Management Plan (CRMP) 2040.”

The changes were being proposed “in an effort to ensure that the Fire and Rescue Service’s assets and resources are utilised as successfully and as efficiently as possible.

“A number of other Fire and Rescue Services across the UK have moved to a 12-12 shift system as it meets with the Fire Brigades Union’s agreed Conditions of Service and is more efficient and effective than the existing model. The amount of work hours completed per week will remain unchanged at 42 hours.

“There are several factors that have contributed to formulating this proposal, which include improved safety for firefighters and the communities they protect, increased health and safety and recommendations from the Welsh Government.

“By reallocating non-productive hours of our wholetime firefighters, with more daytime working hours and less during the nighttime, firefighters will have more time to spend on training and to familiarise themselves with the techniques and equipment required to maintain safety and respond effectively.

“They will also have more availability to complete community safety and prevention initiatives, such as home fire safety checks, at more convenient times for members of the public. Trends over recent years have highlighted that the service responds to more emergency incidents during daytime hours, compared to those during the night, therefore the proposed shift system will allow the service to provide a more effective response.”

“Despite several attempts at engaging with the FBU, with informal discussions beginning in the summer of 2024 and formal discussions beginning in November 2024, it is disappointing that no meaningful progress on discussions has been forthcoming.

“The FBU will be holding a rally at MAWWFRS’s headquarters in Carmarthen on Monday, March 24. MAWWFRS continues to remain open to discussion on the proposed changes to the wholetime shift system.”

