Fire causes substantial damage to Tata Steel production line, union leader says

Harriet Tolson – Press Association

A fire at the Tata Steel plant in south Wales has caused substantial damage to a vital production line, a union leader has said.

Mid and West Wales Fire Service (MAWWFS) were called to the Port Talbot site shortly after 8pm on Wednesday.

The fire affected one of the plant’s processing lines and all staff were safely evacuated, the steel manufacturer said.

Videos of the scene showed heavy plumes of smoke.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Thankfully no-one was injured in the fire and workers were evacuated safely.

“However, the fire did cause substantial damage to a vital production line.”

She added: “Measures must now be put in place to protect jobs both at Tata and down the supply chain during any period of disruption.

“Meanwhile we are asking Tata and the Government to ensure that operations are rebuilt as swiftly as possible.”

Tata Steel has not confirmed the blaze caused operational damage, but said it was not linked to the demolition of an old gas holder the same evening.

The incident is continuing and response teams are being supported by South Wales Fire and Rescue Service and Avon Fire and Rescue Service, according to MAWWFS.

The fire service said crews from Port Talbot, Neath, Morriston, Glynneath, Swansea West, Cymmer, Swansea Central, Pontardulais, Llanelli, Carmarthen, Ammanford, Gorseinon, Pontyates, Kidwelly, Haverfordwest and Milford Haven were called to the blaze.

“The area should be avoided while the incident is ongoing to allow access for emergency services and local residents are advised to keep windows and doors closed if there is smoke in the area,” it said.

Tata Steel thanked local site teams and emergency services for their “prompt and professional action”.