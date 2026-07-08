Fire chiefs warn of wildfire risks as UK bakes in third heatwave of the summer

Rosie Shead and Clara Margotin, Press Association

Fire chiefs have warned about the increasing risk of wildfires as the UK bakes in its third heatwave of the year.

Health and fire warnings have been issued as temperatures in some areas could reach up to 36C this week.

South-east England officially met the heatwave criteria on Monday evening after three days of temperatures above 28C, the Met Office said, with further regions likely to reach their thresholds over the coming days.

The heat is expected to peak on Thursday and Friday when temperatures will “widely exceed 30C” across the UK and some areas in England could hit 36C, according to the forecaster.

Scotland and Northern Ireland could see highs of up to 28C on Friday and temperatures in the mid-20s over the weekend.

On Wednesday, the National Fire Chiefs Council (NFCC) flagged the increasing risk of wildfires because of the dry and hot weather, advising people to avoid using disposable barbeques in open countryside, park and moorlands.

Dave Swallow, the NFCC’s wildfire deputy lead and lead tactical adviser, said: “Hot, dry weather can significantly increase wildfire risk, but most wildfires start because something provides the spark.

“Whether it is a disposable barbecue left behind, a discarded cigarette or even a glass bottle left in the sunshine, we all have a role to play in preventing them.

“Summer should be a time for people to enjoy the outdoors, but it’s important not to underestimate the risks.

“Every year we see devastating wildfires and tragic drownings in inland water.

“As more schools break up for the summer holiday, we’re asking people to enjoy the warmer weather safely, look out for one another and take simple steps to help prevent avoidable tragedies.”

Surrey Fire and Rescue Service said crews had dealt with “several” wildfires this week, including at Whitmoor Common where discarded glass caused a blaze which burned an area equivalent to around one and a half football pitches.

Some trains have been cancelled and others will run at reduced speeds amid the hot weather.

East Midlands Railway (EMR) said customers should try to travel before 12pm this week to avoid the highest temperatures, expect disruption on the network and check for timetable changes before travelling.

The company said regional services between Nottingham and Worksop and Nottingham and Leicester were suspended from 12pm on Wednesday to reduce the impact of the extreme temperatures on the railway.

EMR added some other services will operate at reduced speeds for safety reasons.

High temperatures can cause rails to buckle, overhead electric wires to sag and lineside fires, while steel rails can exceed 50C when the air temperature is 30C.

EMR said its plans for Thursday and Friday are still under review, and customers wishing to travel on these days should check for updates before they travel.

Great Western Railway (GWR) and Network Rail said in a joint statement that “customers can and should still travel as normal”, but added they should carry water, allow extra time for their journey and check for updates before setting off.

Amber heat health alerts have been issued by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) for the Midlands and southern England from 9am on Wednesday until 9pm on Sunday.

This means significant impacts are likely across health and social care services, including a rise in deaths, particularly among those aged 65 and over or with health conditions.

Yellow heat health alerts have also been issued by the agency for Yorkshire and northern England, also between 9am on Wednesday and 9pm on Sunday.

The UKHSA said similar significant impacts are possible across these areas, and warned of a potential increase in water-related incidents across England, including risks from cold water shock and drowning.

The RNLI has urged families to share essential safety advice after police reported more than 20 deaths following water-related incidents over the May and June heatwaves.

Ross Macleod, RNLI water safety manager, said: “The sea or open water may look inviting during hot weather, but it remains cold enough year-round to trigger cold water shock, which can cause uncontrollable gasping, increased heart rate, and can lead to panic and drowning very quickly.

“It’s best to enter the water slowly to gradually acclimatise.

“Anyone who finds themselves in danger in the water should fight the panic instinct and float to live – try to relax and float on their back, with head tilted back, gently moving their hands and legs to help them stay afloat.

“This buys valuable time to get your breathing back under control, before then calling for help or swimming to safety.”

The heat is expected to ease gradually across southern and eastern parts of the UK across the weekend and into next week, while “very warm” weather is set to hit the South West, the Met Office said.

UV levels are set to be high or very high across many parts of the UK throughout the week, the forecaster said, advising people to use sun protection.