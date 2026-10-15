Fire-damaged former pub could be replaced by nine homes

Dale Spridgeon, Local Democracy Reporter

The site of a former pub which was badly damaged after a blaze ripped through the building could soon be used for housing.

Anglesey County Council is considering plans for the demolition of the former Gaerwen Arms public house, on Chapel Street in Gaerwen.

Homes would then be built on the site. The huge blaze, which broke out in June 2023, damaged an outbuilding, the kitchen, restaurant and bar.

At the time the fire’s cause was given as “accidental”, and involved a tumble dryer in an outbuilding.

Following the fire, the public house ceased operating and part of the building was subsequently demolished.

The premises did not reopen and the property remained vacant, and during this prolonged period of non-use, the building has deteriorated further.

“The previous owner was a brewery. The property remained in that ownership following the fire, but the public house was not reinstated or returned to operation,” planning documents submitted to the council said.

“The existing building is now in a poor and deteriorating state of repair. Following the fire and prolonged vacancy, the building has suffered water ingress and water damage, deterioration to its internal and external fabric, damage associated with the fire, further deterioration resulting from prolonged exposure and lack of occupation, and structural concerns.

“The building is therefore not an intact, operational community facility awaiting straightforward reoccupation.”

The application proposes the construction of nine residential dwellings, made up of seven four-bedroom homes and two two-bedroom homes, including two affordable dwellings.

The submission has been made by AMP Construction Ltd.

Planning documents

The planning documents add: “The applicant recognises the historic importance of the Gaerwen Arms and understands the concerns that can arise when a former public house is proposed for redevelopment.

“However, the circumstances of this site are important. This is not a proposal to close an existing, successful and operating public house. The Gaerwen Arms ceased operating following a significant fire in June 2023.

“Part of the building was subsequently demolished and the premises have remained vacant and unused ever since.

“The applicant acquired the property in December 2025, after the former owner had failed to reinstate the public house and after the property had been marketed with residential development potential.

“The application therefore represents the redevelopment of a long-vacant, fire-damaged and deteriorating previously developed site within the development boundary of Gaerwen, rather than the closure of an operating community facility.

“There is also clear evidence of current local demand for the proposed housing, including interest from existing Gaerwen residents seeking to upsize.”

As part of its conclusion the plans say: “The proposal would provide nine new homes, including seven four-bedroom family homes and two two-bedroom homes, together with two affordable dwellings in accordance with the council’s identified requirement.

“It would contribute approximately 64% of Gaerwen’s identified 14-unit housing shortfall, make effective use of previously developed land and regenerate a long-vacant and deteriorating site.”

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