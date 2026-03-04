Fire risk fears prompt re-cladding plan at prominent waterfront development

Kieran Molloy, Local Democracy Reporter

A prominent waterfront housing development has applied to redo its outdated cladding over potential fire risk.

According to planning documents a fire engineer completed a “comprehensive FRAEW (fire risk appraisal for external wall)” report that outlines “deficiencies” that need attention to make the facade of the housing development at Cardiff’s Adventurers Quay “compliant to current building regulations”.

The issues identified in the report include insulation that used combustible spandrel panels, insulation with the lowest rating for building materials, other combustible insulation, and “aluminium decorative mullions on spandrel with adhesive bonding”.

Adventurers Quay is a waterfront property in Cardiff Bay which offers gated residential properties. It was originally built in the late 1990s as part of the wider regeneration of the area.

It is within walking distance of the Cardiff Bay Barrage and Mermaid Quay.

The application reads: “The proposed works involve the full removal and replacement of the external wall systems including the render, cladding, and spandrel panels.

“Works also include replacing timber on the balconies [that] appear in these areas.”

Minimised disruption

The proposed re-cladding strategy allows the works to be carried out in such a way that allows the building to remain operational throughout construction, which minimises disruption for residents.

The cladding panel replacement aesthetic will closely match the existing materials to retain the “original character” of the current buildings.

Each block in Adventurers Quay has individual entrances for the residential flats and the building access will remain unchanged during the proposed construction, which will not affect users and residents of the flats.

The application reads: “The scale of both buildings, parapet, and roof heights will remain unchanged.

“The proposal will not affect the existing soft and hard landscaping curtilage with the buildings.”

Internal layouts, doors, and window arrangements will remain unchanged by any proposed external works.

The application reads: “The upgrade of the materials outlined in this document is essential for the long-term safety of the building.

“The design approach is sensitive to the architectural character of the development and its wider setting.”