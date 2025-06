Fire risk warning to households after sunny spring

Households are being warned of the fire risks to homes and gardens in the warmer weather, with the UK having seen the sunniest spring on record.

Wales set a new record according to the Met Office, with 648 hours of sunshine clocked between March 1 and May 28 – higher than the UK average and beating the previous peak of 647 hours in 2020.

The UK as a whole basked in 636.8 hours of sunshine in spring this year, beating the 626 hours set in 2020.

The number of garden fire claims has already been elevated in April and May this year, according to data from insurance giant Aviva, overtaking every other month in 2024.

The insurer said that the average fire claim involving a garden amounts to nearly £16,000.

Aviva said that its own fire claims data suggests that an increase in people enjoying their gardens – from barbecuing to having bonfires – could, in part, explain the increase in claims.

Lightning

The insurer said its data also indicates that lightning claims – which can spark fires by striking a roof or loft space – have increased over the past five years.

Lightning can cause electrical items to break or malfunction, leading to fires in the home.

Research for Aviva, among 2,000 people across the UK found one in eight (12%) people worry more about fire safety during hot weather and 13% worry more during barbecue season.

The research was carried out by Censuswide in December 2024.

Examples of some fire claims seen by the insurer include sheds, fencing and decking being destroyed by garden bonfires; embers from a barbecue landing on a shed and setting its contents ablaze; and ash from a fire pit causing a garage fire.

Hannah Davidson, senior underwriting manager at Aviva, said: “Although warmer weather is often welcome news, we’re urging people to remain vigilant when it comes to fire safety.

“The warm weather, paired with a lack of rain means that once started, a fire can spread very quickly – particularly as the ground is dry.

“Popular items in gardens, such as wooden fences and sheds, can be flammable, causing flames to spread quickly. A small fire in the garden can also spread to the home, causing significant damage.

“Whether it’s hosting friends for a barbecue, charging devices and tools outside or in the home, or even hanging a mirror outside in your garden for decoration, it’s worth paying close attention to what could become a potential fire hazard.”

Here are some tips from Aviva:

Fire safety

If possible, it is best to avoid garden bonfires which can quickly get out of control, especially during dry and windy conditions. If you do light a fire, never leave it unattended and keep water or a hose nearby. Exercise caution with fire pits and extinguish them before you go inside. It is also a good idea to keep an eye on fires in neighbouring gardens, in case they spread.

Barbecue with caution

Before barbecuing, check the weather forecast for any windy weather which can make barbecuing significantly more dangerous. Gusts of wind can carry hot embers or sparks several feet away, increasing the possibility of a fire. When barbecuing, be mindful that ash can stay hot for days, so wait until it has cooled before disposing. Always place disposable barbecues on a non-flammable or heat resistant surface, away from grass, fences, or sheds and leave them until they have cooled completely.

Unplug appliances once charged

Overheating lithium-ion batteries can cause fires, so always unplug chargers once tools are fully charged. Avoid charging devices overnight or leaving them unattended.

Watch windowsills

Sunlight magnified through glass objects can start fires. Keep mirrors, bottles, and other reflective items away from direct sunlight.

Dispose of cigarettes carefully.

Cigarettes and matches can easily ignite dry grass or decking. Always extinguish them fully and dispose of them safely.

