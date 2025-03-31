Fire service attend extensive grass fire on Sugarloaf

Stephen Price

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service are currently dealing with a large grass fire on the Sugar Loaf in the Bannau Brycheiniog National Park.

The fire which has been burning since around 7pm can be seen from up to twenty miles away, with residents of Brynmawr and Clydach seeing the blaze.

A post was created and shared to the local community page, Abergavenny Voice by Matt Phillips photography which has had an outpouring of concern from locals.

One shared: “As someone who walked the 3 Peaks on Saturday this is devastating to see.”

David Mark Chamberlain shared an image believed to have been taken from Llanelly Hill, saying: “Big fire on the sugar loaf …. Let any farmers know so animals are safe”

There are what look like two significant wild fires on the slopes of the sugarloaf mountain tonight 😕 pic.twitter.com/cLsVF8ig2M — Martha Roberts (@martharoberts) March 31, 2025

Richie O’Connor from Clydach wrote: “This looks serious. The bracken up there is really thick, and full of nesting birds at this time of year.”

As the fire raged, another commenter, Alexandra Charlotte, shared: “A shame to be up at Keepers Pond this evening and find discarded BBQ trays, while a wild fire rages on the hills in the distance.

“If you’re out enjoy the weather and our surroundings then practice leaving no trace!”

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service

The Sugar Loaf (Welsh: Mynydd Pen-y-fâl) is a hill situated two miles (3.2 km) north-west of Abergavenny in Monmouthshire.

It is the southernmost of the summit peaks of the Black Mountains, and rises to 1,955 feet (596 metres). The Sugar Loaf was gifted to the National Trust by suffragette Lady Rhondda and is popular with walkers from across the UK as part of the ‘Abergavenny Three Peaks.’

A wildlife haven, the mountain contains a mix of oak and beech, and open heather and bracken moorland, with a wealth of native wildlife and nesting birds, as well as free-roaming sheep and wild ponies.

“Shocking”

Richard John, County Councillor for Mitchel Troy and Trellech, shared shocking images on X, giving a greater idea of the devastating scenes closer to the blaze.

Shocking images from Abergavenny this evening as firefighters tackle wild fires on the Sugarloaf pic.twitter.com/SpNeUf2xhK — Richard John (@RichardJohnRJ) March 31, 2025

While Harry Legge-Bourke wrote on X: “Sugarloaf on fire! Very sad and tragic for key time of year for ground nesting birds and the lone grouse on there!”

Writing at approximately 7.30pm, South Wales Fire and Rescue Service shared: “SWFRS in attendance and dealing with grass fire Sugar Loaf Mountain, Abergavenny”

A photo taken by Daniel Debono from Belgrave Park, Abergavenny at 21.50 showed the fire still raging.

Further updates to follow.

