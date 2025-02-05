Fire service governance ‘needs to change’ according to MS

The Welsh Government needs to come up with an alternative way to run fire services in Wales, according to the MS who chairs the committee tasked with scrutinising the culture of fire and rescue services.

Jenny Rathbone MS said the governance “needs to change” ahead of two troubled Welsh fire services publishing the findings of a review into their culture.

Today (5 February), two damning reports were published revealing the extent of bullying, harassment and sexism in North and Mid and West Wales fire and rescue services.

Mid and West Wales service has been described as a ‘boys club’, with nearly half (47%) of survey respondents reporting personal experiences with bullying and harassment in the service since June 2021.

Firefighters reported that senior management presided over a ‘culture of fear and mistrust’.

Bullying and harassment remains “widespread” in North Wales fire service, with over two-fifths (42%) of survey respondents reporting personal experiences since June 2021.

Nepotism was found to be rife in the service, with respondents reporting intimidation and abuses of power from senior leaders.

Jenny Rathbone MS told ITV1’s Sharp End: “The Government has to come up with alternative plans for governance of the fire service, of our emergency services, and that’s something that we’ll all need to be putting to our electorates because these are going to be significant changes.

“We shouldn’t rush them, we need to get them right.”

Investigation

An investigation by ITV Wales saw more than 35 whistleblowers raising serious concerns about behaviour in the North Wales and Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Services.

The Senedd’s Equality and Social Justice Committee previously recommended that the Welsh government make clear that fire service staff coming forward with complaints will be adequately supported and treated fairly, alongside urgently exploring options for “more radical reform” in the long term.

Following an investigation into the controversial appointment of Stuart Millington as Interim Chief Fire Officer for South Wales, the report, published in June last year, found a lack of clarity and “troubling” responses from respondents in senior positions.

Equality and Social Justice Committee chair, Jenny Rathbone, told ITV1’s Sharp End programme that governance isn’t just a Welsh problem.

She said: “The people who were on the fire authorities simply weren’t asking enough of the right questions and were being dismissed as unable to be properly managing the governance of the organisation because it was all too technical.”

The committee found that the roles were given as “consolation prizes” to councillors who didn’t get chairs of committees.

She added: “You can’t have that, that’s not what happens if you want to be a member of a health board. You’ve got to pass some pretty significant tests before you get appointed and it’s a really important job.

“Clearly it’s a very dangerous job being a member of a fire crew and you need to be working as a team – which is why all these accusations, and indeed evidence of racism, sexism, misogyny and just general bullying, are so damaging.”

“Significant milestone”

According to the Services, the review will mark a “significant milestone in the ongoing commitment of both Fire and Rescue Services to fostering a supportive, inclusive and progressive workplace culture.”

Workplace culture at the Welsh fire services has been under the spotlight for some time.

ITV Wales revealed allegations of a toxic culture at both North Wales Fire and Rescue Service and Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service earlier last year.

Meanwhile, a damning culture review at South Wales’ service was published in January 2024 and was sparked by an ITV News investigation into claims of abuse and harassment of female staff by male firefighters.

“Systemic failures”

Gareth Tovey, FBU executive council member for Wales said: “The independent culture reviews into North Wales and Mid and West Wales fire and rescue services point to systemic failures in senior management. Firefighters deserve better than this. “The Fire Brigades Union, and our equalities sections, have long raised the alarm around bullying, harassment and discrimination. We stand firmly with the victims of this appalling behaviour, and FBU reps continue to fight tirelessly for members who face misogyny, racism, homophobia, transphobia, and ableism. “Senior leaders in Mid and West Wales continue to preside over a ‘boys club’, resisting change and creating a culture of fear and mistrust. It is shocking and unacceptable that 10% of women have reported experiencing sexual harassment. “Urgent action must be taken to tackle misogyny in both services. “Bullying and harassment continue to be widespread, experienced or witnessed by around half of survey respondents in both services. “Firefighters must be able to trust that they will be protected from mistreatment at work, that processes are fair, and leaders are held to account. “This weekend, North Wales’s deputy chief has been suspended following allegations of historic homophobic social media posts. The FBU condemns this unacceptable behaviour and stands in solidarity with all LGBT+ firefighters and fire service employees. “Fire services in Wales are in desperate need of lasting change at the top, and the Welsh government must listen to the voice of the frontline. We cannot expect the same leaderships who have presided over these problems to solve them – and the FBU is ready to play a leading role in transforming our service.” Ben Selby, Fire Brigades Union assistant general secretary said: “It is unacceptable that firefighters are facing harassment, discrimination and bullying in fire and rescue service across Wales. Everyone should be able to go to work without fear of mistreatment or abuse because of their gender, ethnicity, sexuality, disability or neurodivergence. “Fire service leaders are failing to protect workforces across the UK. Firefighters have been fighting injustices at work for decades, but for far too long senior management figures have been part of the problem. “Since 2010, cuts to firefighter numbers and the scrapping of diversity targets has contributed to a stalling of progress on equalities. We need to transform how fire services are run, with professional standards to hold services to account. “The Fire Brigades Union is determined to lead the way in transforming the fire and rescue service. Our elected equalities representatives must be centrally involved in shaping the next steps.” “Shocking”

Commenting on the report, Welsh Conservative Shadow Cabinet Secretary for Equalities and Social Justice, Dr. Altaf Hussain, said: “The extent of bullying, harassment and discrimination within the fire service identified within the report is shocking.

“This behaviour is wholly unacceptable and the courageous individuals who came forward must be commended, these brave individuals who serve our communities deserve respect, fairness, and support—not a toxic workplace.

“The Welsh Labour Government has a duty to ensure those who dedicate their lives to protecting others are safeguarded from inappropriate behaviour.”

Sioned Williams, the Plaid Cymru spokesperson on Social Justice said: “Plaid Cymru called for this inquiry, and it seems that we were right to do so. It’s devastating to see the same toxic culture rooted in these fire services, as was with the other service we heard from last year.

“A key issue here is the inaction of the Welsh Government over many years to reform the governance of fire and rescue services.

“What we’re seeing in the culture reviews are the damning consequences of Labour’s failure to deliver the reform and the detrimental affect that’s had on staff.

“Action must be taken to ensure that the individuals working in our fire services can provide the crucial service they do in a safe environment, free from this toxic behaviour that has taken root.”

