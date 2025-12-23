Fire service issues festive safety warning with 12 ‘Elf and Safety’ tips

Throughout December, South Wales Fire and Rescue Service has shared 12 ‘Elf and Safety’ tips as they urge people to look after themselves during the festive season.

Head of Community Safety and Partnerships for South Wales Fire and Rescue Service, Group Manager Bleddyn Jones, said: “With the festive season once again upon us, we’re urging you to remain vigilant and to keep safety in mind while enjoying the festivities.

“Whether it’s caused by unattended cooking, candles or overloaded sockets – it only takes a few seconds for a fire to start. This year we’ve drafted 12 simple ‘Elf and safety’ tips you can follow to keep yourself and others safe. Something simple like a working smoke alarm and testing it regularly could prevent tragedy.

“We understand that many will share concerns around the cost-of-living crisis, and that ‘Demand Flexibility Schemes’ offered by energy suppliers to run appliances at off-peak hours may sound like a good way to reduce costs this winter.

“However, we’re urging you to stay alert and never leave them running unattended, especially overnight. If a fire starts while you’re asleep, you’ll have less time to be alerted and escape, putting yourself, your loved ones and your home at risk.

“From everyone at South Wales Fire and Rescue Service, please stay safe and look after one another.”

Their Elf and Safety tips are:

1. Don’t leave cooking unattended

It can be easy to get distracted when you’re cooking a big meal, but it only takes a few seconds for a fire to start. Fires start when your attention stops!

If you’re planning on cooking a festive feast at home this year, stay vigilant and never leave cooking unattended, especially around children.

In the event of a fire in your kitchen, get out, stay out and call 999.

For top tips on keeping safe, visit the Cooking Safety Page.

2. Don’t cook under the influence of drugs or alcohol

Eat, drink and be merry – but never cook if you’re under the influence of drugs and alcohol!

If you’re out at a party or on a night out with friends, it’s best to buy food on the way home, rather than attempting to cook when you get back.

If you do want to make something when you get home, then it’s best to prepare cold food.

3. Don’t overload sockets

Over the festive period, around 1 in 4 accidental house fires attended by South Wales Fire and Rescue are caused by an electrical fault – stick to one plug per socket.

4. Never leave electrical appliances running unattended, especially overnight

Whether it’s Christmas lights or a tumble dryer, you should never leave electrical appliances running unattended.

If you’re leaving the house or going to sleep, be sure to unplug and switch off.

5. Drive safely and never get behind the wheel if you’re under the influence of drugs or alcohol

Whether you’re doing some last-minute Christmas shopping or delivering presents to friends and family, please take extra care when driving – check out our advice for Driving in Wintery Conditions.

NEVER drive under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

6. Complete your vehicle safety checks

Is your vehicle safe and legal? Stay safe on the roads this winter and ensure all P.O.W.D.E.R.S Checks are complete.

7. Be safe around water

You should never go in the water after drinking – alcohol is a contributing factor in many water related incidents as it seriously impairs your judgement, reactions and ability to swim.

Cold water shock can be a precursor to drowning. If you do end up in the water, take a minute to let the initial effects of cold-water pass. Relax and float on your back to catch your breath. Try to get hold of something that will help you float.

In an emergency, call 999 and ask for the Fire and Rescue Service if inland or Coastguard if at the coast.

Visit the Water Safety Page for more advice and guidance.

8. Test your smoke alarm

Ensure you have working smoke alarms fitted in your home and test them regularly!

See the guide on Beeping Smoke Alarms.

9. Plan your escape route

Having a working smoke alarm is the first crucial step to protecting yourself from fire, but what would you do if the alarm sounded?

Create and practise an Escape Plan for your household.

10. Create a night-time routine

Before you go to sleep, it’s good safety practice to have a bedtime checklist, which includes things on the escape plan and other points to remember like closing internal doors and putting candles and cigarettes out properly.

Take a look at the Night-time Checklist Guide to see how safe your home is.

11. Use candles safely

When using candles, it’s important to remember how many you have lit.

Never leave them unattended, keep them away from decorations and blow them out before you go out or go to bed.

More advice and guidance is available on the Candle Fire Safety Page.

12. Don’t burn your household waste – dispose of your rubbish carefully

Over the festive season, almost half of all fires attended by crews started from rubbish … so please don’t burn your household waste!

Contact your local authority for information on collections and recycling centres, or visit Wales Recycles.

If you have a real Christmas tree this year, discard it promptly and safely as soon as it becomes dry and never put branches or needles in a fireplace or wood burner.

For more information and safety messages, visit the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service’s website here. You can also download their Home Safety booklet.