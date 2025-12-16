Fire service issues safety advice ahead of Christmas

Alec Doyle, Local democracy reporter

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service are advising people to carry out a few simple checks and to look out for each other to ensure everyone has a safe and merry Christmas.

As they do every year, the fire service has been on the road offering fire safety tips across north Wales to try to help people stay safe over Christmas.

This year the key fire safety messages are simple – ensure all electricals have the British Standard Mark, ensure your smoke detectors are working, have an escape plan in case a fire does break out and look out for your vulnerable neighbours.

Jane Honey, community safety and arson reduction manager at North Wales Fire Service said: “Christmas is a fantastic time of year, it’s great to celebrate with family and friends. We just want to keep people safe at the same time.

“This year we would also like people to check up on family and friends to make sure they’ve covered all their fire safety points – it’s about looking out for each other.”

Every year electrical items seem to take on a bigger and bigger role in our lives. From rechargeable battery-operated gifts to magnificent outdoor Christmas light displays, we are plugging in more and more things.

According to Jane, done safely that makes for an enjoyable Christmas, but she did have some crucial advice.

“We use a lot more electrics over Christmas with tree lights, candles, decorations and cooking generally,” she said. “It’s good to enjoy the season and be merry.

“Regarding tree lights we ask people to check they conform to the British Standard. You’ll see either a kite mark or a BS number on the packaging and the label.

“There’s a lot of work that goes into achieving the British Standard which is why it is so important for peace of mind. If a product has that, it is as safe as it can be.

“If you have two products and one has the British Standard and one doesn’t the British Standard item is going to be safer.

“I’ve seen lots of outdoor lights and inflatable decorations in driveways, they are mostly all plugged in. You should always use an RCD (Residual Current Device). These are more sensitive than fuses or circuit breakers, if there is a problem an RCD will trip instantly so plugged-in electrical items are definitely safer if you use one.”

Jane also suggested following the ‘bedtime routine’ – switching off almost all appliances at the wall before going to sleep.

“You should always turn the tree lights and outdoor lights off before going to bed or going out,” she said . “I’m still a believer in the bedtime routine – turning off all appliances at the wall before going to bed – with the exception of the fridge of course. My fridge is the only thing I don’t turn off at night.

“Also with Christmas lights, you do need to think of your neighbours – your display may be amazing and beautiful but if its shining through the window all night when someone is trying to sleep it won’t be appreciated.”

With so much to power or charge sometimes we run out of plugs. Jane had some specific advice to prevent increasing the risk of a fire.

“We definitely use much more electricity at this time of year – there’s all the lights, charging things up,” she said. “It’s important to remember not to overload your sockets. Multi-gang safety leads are fine but make sure you don’t ‘daisy-chain’ them – connecting one extension lead to another.

“If you are using extension leads on a reel it is tempting to keep them coiled for neatness – they are not designed to operate coiled. Make sure you fully unwind the lead before using it.

“If you’re charging things up, charge them on a hard surface. Electrical items can overheat when on charge and fabric or soft surfaces could potentially catch fire.

“Cheaper chargers for things like phones and vapes are also less safe so again, ensure you are using the manufacturer-supplied charge cable or a British Standard one, they are more expensive but they are safer.”

One of then biggest parts of Christmas for many families is the dinner. With so much to do it’s easy to take your eye off the ball but again, Jane offered some advice to ensure your meal doesn’t end with a call to 999.

“Cooking is a subject close to my heart – I’m really looking forward to the Christmas fayre that will be on offer – but most fires start in the kitchen,” she said.

“Don’t leave cooking unattended and remember, the risks of fire do increase after drinking alcohol, so enjoy the season but be mindful and do things safely.

“You must not take the batteries out of your smoke detectors when cooking. Most modern ones are sealed so you can’t anyway but don’t cover them in any way to stop them going off.

“If you’re using an air fryer don’t put it on the cooker hob or too close to the hob to keep it clear of grease. Ensure it has the required amount of space around it.

Most importantly don’t leave anything unattended. A very small spark you can stop instantly before it becomes a fire. But if a fire develops you must stay safe and evacuate the house.

“We advise closing the door on it, getting everybody out and calling us out.”

Many people overlook the need for an escape plan – it is after all their own home. But if there is a fire and smoke and people are panicking a clear plan is crucial to keep everyone safe.

“You should always have a clear escape plan in case of emergency,” said Jane. “Keep escape routes clear, don’t leave boxes or bin bags in the hall or in front of exit door or pathways and don’t charge items in the escape routes, they could cause an obstruction and as the batteries or chargers may also catch fire quickly.”

One of this year’s most popular gifts could be e-scooters or e-bikes, which are fuelled by powerful lithium-ion batteries similar to phones and other rechargeable devices.

“We know there are many people who may receive e-scooters or e-bikes this Christmas,” said Jane. “We would again urge people to ensure what they buy has the British Standard mark which means they have passed stringent safety checks.

“If you do receive an e-scooter or e-bike do not charge it on your escape route, don’t charge it overnight when you’re in bed and if it is damaged at all do not use it.

“If your charger is damaged, get a new one – again, with the British Standard – and don’t mix your chargers up – don’t swap your vape charger and phone charger for example. The cables are designed to carry different loads and a failure could start a fire.”

While she is a fan of Christmas decorations, especially candles – Jane said extra care should be taken where decorations are placed.

“I love candles – but if you have Christmas candles make sure they are in proper candle holders.

“Never put them near Christmas trees, furniture or curtains and don’t leave them unattended – especially if you’ve got pets in the house.

“Remember to blow them out as part of the bedtime routine and make sure they are fully out, embers can still start a fire.

“We do actually encourage people to consider battery-operated candles – they are much safer and they last longer.

“Decorations themselves are also a fire risk as many are highly flammable. Don’t wrap them around lights and take care with decorations around the fireplace.”

Jane offered extra advice for anyone going the extra mile and celebrating with fireworks this Christmas.

“The Firework Code still applies at Christmas,” she said. “Keep them in a metal box, never return to a firework once lit and if using sparklers keep a bucket of water close to hand so you can drop them in afterwards.”

But one of the key festive messages from the fire service was that of community – looking out for friends, relatives and neighbours, particularly if they are vulnerable.

“If your popping round to a relative, friend or neighbour – ask if you can check their smoke alarm is working and do some additional checks for them,” said Jane.

“Make sure their sockets are safe, their escape routes are clear, their kitchen is safely set up for cooking – if they are elderly or vulnerable they may not be able to check for themselves.

“Not everyone knows their neighbours as well as they once did but a handy tip is to pop a Christmas card in to them – maybe with a little note just to say if there’s anything they need over Christmas you’re there to help.

“Alternatively if you see them out and about, even putting the bins out, just say hello and wish them a merry Christmas. It might open up a conversation where you can make sure they are OK during the festive season.

“Some people like to be on their own but we all get used to the routines around us, you can tell when something is off.”