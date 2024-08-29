Fire station cordoned off after hazardous substance discovery

Gwent Police have set up a 50m cordon around the fire station in Newport Road, Caldicot, after two members of the public found a potentially hazardous substance during a house clearance.

Police say the cordon is a precautionary measure to ensure public safety and this is not thought to be linked to terrorism.

Specialist trained personnel from the army’s explosive ordnance disposal unit (EOD) are attending to assist with the examination and disposal of the substance.

Chief Superintendent Carl Williams said: “The potentially hazardous substance is contained safely at this time and there is no ongoing risk posed to members of the community.

“Our officers will remain at the scene to ensure the public’s safety but it is possible that there will be some disruption linked to this matter.

“We’re working with our partners to bring this to a safe conclusion as quickly as possible and I’d like to thank the public for their patience and co-operation at this time.”

The house clearance where the substance was initially found is not in the Caldicot area and it was taken to Caldicot in a van.

