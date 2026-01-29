Firearms amnesty launched targeting blank-firing guns

South Wales Police is supporting a national firearms amnesty aimed at removing a specific type of blank-firing weapon from circulation amid growing concerns they are being converted for criminal use.

The four-week amnesty, coordinated by the National Ballistics Intelligence Service (NABIS) and the National Crime Agency (NCA), will run from Monday February 2 until Friday February 27. It focuses on top- and side-venting blank-firing firearms, which police say are increasingly being modified to fire live or altered ammunition.

Blank-firing guns are imitation firearms commonly and legitimately used as starter pistols in sporting events or as props in film and theatre productions. However, law enforcement agencies have warned that some models can be readily converted into lethal weapons.

As a result, a number of blank-firing firearms manufactured in Italy by BRUNI have now been classified as “readily convertible” and are illegal to own. Police say removing them from circulation is essential to preventing serious harm.

The affected models include the 8mm Model 92, 8mm New Police, 8mm Model 96 and 8mm Model GAP blank-firing self-loading pistols, as well as the .380R (9mmK) ME Ranger single-action blank-firing revolver.

Detective Inspector Mark Saunders, gun crime lead at South Wales Police, said the amnesty was a crucial opportunity for people to dispose of the weapons safely and legally.

“It’s vitally important that we engage with our communities through this amnesty to take these blank-firing firearms off our streets,” he said.

“The affected models recognised by NABIS can be converted, which can of course lead to fatal consequences if they fall into the hands of those who wish to repurpose them for criminal use.”

Illegal

DI Saunders acknowledged that some people may be in possession of the weapons without realising they are now illegal.

“We fully understand that these blank-firing firearms may be innocently held by people with no awareness of their illegality, which is why we are giving people the chance to hand them in without penalty,” he said.

“I’d urge anyone in possession of any of the affected models to do the right thing and take this opportunity. By handing them in, people will be helping us keep our communities safe.”

During the amnesty period, members of the public are encouraged to surrender firearms at designated police stations across south Wales, including Swansea Central, Neath, Cardiff Bay, Barry, Bridgend, Merthyr Tydfil and Pontypridd.

While firearms and other weapons can be handed in to police at any time, surrender periods such as this are designed to raise awareness of gun crime and highlight the role the public can play in preventing it.

Police have advised anyone transporting a firearm for surrender to make a direct journey to a police station during opening hours, ensuring the weapon is unloaded, wrapped and concealed to avoid causing alarm. Anyone stopped en route should inform officers that they are carrying a firearm to surrender under the amnesty.

For those unable or unwilling to transport a weapon themselves, South Wales Police has urged people to contact its control room for advice on safe disposal.

Immunity

Individuals handing in weapons during the amnesty will be granted immunity for possession at the point of surrender and can choose to do so anonymously. However, police have stressed that surrendered firearms will still be examined to determine whether they are linked to criminal activity.

Officers have warned that possession of one of the listed blank-firing firearms after the amnesty period ends could result in prosecution.

The force has also said that while the amnesty is focused on firearms, members of the public are welcome to hand in other weapons, such as knives they no longer need, for safe disposal during the same period.