Firefighter’s death during training exercise an accident, inquest finds

The death of a firefighter during a training exercise almost five years ago on a river in Pembrokeshire was an accident, an inquest has found.

Joshua Gardener, 35, from Milford Haven, suffered a serious head injury while training with Mid and West Wales Fire Service on September 17, 2019.

The father-of-two died when the vessel he was on collided with another inflatable craft in the Cleddau River in Pembrokeshire.

The impact threw Mr Gardener into the water and he hit his head, causing a “deep chop wound”.

A member of the crew jumped into the water to rescue him, but it quickly became apparent that Mr Gardener was dead.

The crew was met at Neyland Yacht Club by ambulance and police services, and he was pronounced dead at 11.55am.

An inquest into his death was opened at Pembrokeshire Coroner’s Court in Haverfordwest on Tuesday by acting senior coroner Paul Bennett.

Mr Bennett told the jury that a post-mortem examination found Mr Gardener died of “disruption of the head”.

Returning a conclusion, the jury ruled that the incident was an accident.

The jury heard that Mr Gardener had joined the fire service the year before, having been his dream to join the emergency services since he was young.

He had previously worked as an offshore wind farm technician.

A statement by his family was read out, describing Mr Gardener as a “son to be proud of” who cared deeply for his family.

The jury was read sections of a Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) report, which found there were issues in preparation on land and on the water, and the exercise had not been planned.

The report said it was unclear why the helmsman of one of the vessels had decided to undertake a full circle turn, given its proximity to the other craft and that it had been agreed they would rendezvous further upstream

It said: “Neither crew was keeping an effective lookout, and so lacked awareness of the two boats’ relative positions and movements.

“Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service’s pre-activity planning requirements were not met and its standard operating procedures were not followed, with the consequence that: no individual had responsibility for the overall activity; no-one was nominated to be in charge.”

Protective headgear was present on both vessels but none of the crew were wearing it, with some firefighters suggesting it was “uncomfortable to wear” and hampered communication.

However, the MAIB report said it is unlikely it would have prevented Mr Gardener’s death, had it been worn.

