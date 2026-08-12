Firefighters describe ‘carnage’ as crews battle seven blazes in south Wales

Eleanor Storey, Press Association

Firefighters have described “carnage” on the ground as crews battle seven blazes across south Wales.

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service (SWFRS) has declared a major incident due to the number of communities being affected across the region, with smoke visible for miles.

It is believed some of the fires were started deliberately, a spokeswoman for the service said.

Gareth Tovey, Fire Brigades Union executive council member for Wales, said members were reporting “carnage” as they continued to battle multiple incidents after weeks of wildfires across the country.

He said: “What our members out there, firefighters on the ground, are saying, is that the conditions in which they’re fighting these fires are materially different from what we’ve experienced before – it’s so much drier.

“We’re seeing fires progress into areas and expand in ways that we haven’t necessarily seen before.”

He said resources were being pulled in from Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service and Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service in order to meet demand.

“They’re having to do that because we just don’t have enough resources to face what is in front of us right now,” he said.

Mr Tovey, who was a firefighter for 21 years, said it was “really demoralising” for crews to hear some of the blazes had potentially been started on purpose.

He added: “One thing our members are saying to us is that they’re working 10, 11 hours on the side of a mountain, without – I know it sounds a little bit small fry – without breaks, without toilets.

“They’re having to eat a meal deal that someone has got up to them covered in soot.

“It’s tough out there at the moment.”

On Wednesday afternoon, a spokeswoman for SWFRS said crews were in attendance at seven fires across south Wales.

She added that a helicopter was assisting with firefighting operations and SWFRS was receiving support from neighbouring fire and rescue services.

“We are working closely with partner agencies to monitor conditions, respond to incidents and provide support to affected communities,” she said.

“We continue to ask members of the public to take extra care in the countryside and help reduce the risk of fires starting.”

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