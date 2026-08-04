Fires started ‘deliberately’ on valleys mountain as crews tackle blaze

Eleanor Storey, Press Association

Fires are believed to have been deliberately started on a mountain where crews have been tackling a blaze since the weekend.

The fire at Llanwonno, near Ferndale in the Rhondda Valley, began on Saturday afternoon and emergency services remain at the scene.

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service (SWFRS) said there were reports of “deliberate fire-setting” on the mountain overnight on Monday while firefighters continued working to contain the blaze.

The fire remains a major incident due to the scale of the blaze and “challenging conditions” on the mountain.

A spokesperson for SWFRS said: “South Wales Fire and Rescue Service continues to work with partner agencies to contain and extinguish the wildfire on Llanwonno mountain in Ferndale and prevent further spread, helping to protect nearby properties and communities.

“There were reports of deliberate fire-setting on the mountain last night. We ask anyone with information to call South Wales Police.

“Firefighters worked throughout the night in challenging conditions to tackle the fire and protect properties.

“The incident remains a major incident due to the ongoing scale of the wildfire and challenging conditions on the mountain, including poor visibility caused by today’s low cloud, mist and rain.”

A specialist firefighting helicopter has been secured to help crews fight the blaze but cannot be deployed due to poor weather conditions, SWFRS said.

Locals have not been forced to evacuate but a rest centre has been set up for people who do not wish to stay at home because of poor air quality.

A spokesperson for SWFRS added: “Residents affected by smoke are advised to keep windows and doors closed where possible.

“Anyone experiencing health concerns as a result of smoke exposure should seek appropriate medical advice.

“Some road closures remain in place and members of the public are asked to avoid the affected area to allow emergency services and partner agencies to continue their work safely and effectively.”

Anyone with information about fire-setting on the mountain can contact South Wales Police on 101, report anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or speak to the Neighbourhood Policing Team or Fire Crime Team, who will be patrolling the area.

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