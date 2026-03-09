Firm to ramp up eco-friendly house manufacture after securing new site

Alec Doyle, Local democracy reporter.

Buying an eco-house could soon become easier after a roofing firm gained permission to take over a former dairy site.

Minera Roof Trusses secured approval to move from its existing site on Minera’s Five Crosses Industrial Estate to the neighbouring dairy complex which has been vacant for five years.

Minera Roof Trusses plans to move its existing 49-year-old operation into the premises alongside Tŷ Eco MMC – it’s offshoot company that specialises in eco-friendly timber frame housing kits.

Together they will increase production – making it possible for more people to buy their own 100% Wrexham-built timber-frame home.

These homes are built to ‘passive house’ standards – meaning they are up to 90% more energy efficient than traditional buildings and up to 75% more efficient than new builds.

John Small, speaking on behalf of Minera Roof Trusses and Tŷ Eco, told Wrexham County Borough Council’s Planning Committee that the move would drive employment and ensure that Wrexham could compete with international corporations offering similar products.

“We are a local business operating in Minera for nearly 50 years without issue or complaint,” he said.

“We are a generational employer, with the majority of our team residing in Minera, Coedpoeth and the surrounding villages. Many people have worked with us for most – if not all – of their working lives.

“This move is about allowing a Welsh manufacturing business to modernise and remain competitive. We need to do this to retain and create jobs and investment in Minera and the wider Wrexham area.

“If Welsh SMEs like ours are to compete with much larger international corporations we need modern factory space to create efficiencies and hopefully expand over time.”

He addressed objections relating to noise, accepting that occasionally the site would have to operate ‘out of hours’ but that there would be efforts made to reduce the impact.

And he explained how the move would create a central hub for the production of Wrexham-built eco-homes.

“It means we are going to be producing the entire structure of an eco-friendly, sustainable house on one site in Minera,” he said.

“In terms of the processes it’s all very similar to what’s already happening with the roof trusses. We’re not cutting massive logs down, it’s all pre-milled timber that is being fixed together

“Currently we are in lots of small sheds that aren’t really suitable for what we’re doing, with the doors open and products moving from shed to shed through the manufacturing process.

“One of the advantages of it all being under one roof is we’ll be able to keep the doors shut, generating a lot less noise. The building is also insulated which will also dampen noise in a way our current sheds don’t.”

Hermitage Cllr Graham Rogers raised concerns about the application not specifying a need for extractor fans – something not included in the application – but was told that was a matter for health and safety, not planning.

Otherwise, the application received broad approval from the committee.

Overton and Maelor South Cllr John McCusker said: “The only reason this is before us today is because there’s been four objections. This is a pure change of use for a site that has been empty for five years.

“The main concerns were noise, traffic increase and increased pollution. We’ve had no objections from the community council, the local member, Natural Resources Wales, Welsh Water or Public Protection.

“Highways actually say it’ll generate a lower level of traffic than the dairy. It’s an employer. Let’s bring the site back into use and employ more people. I see it as a win/win.”

His view was echoed by the majority of the committee as the application was granted.