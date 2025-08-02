First ever nurses qualify from Aberystwyth University

The first ever nurses from Aberystwyth University have qualified to work in the health service after completing their studies.

The students began their studies when the University’s Healthcare Education Centre first opened its doors in September 2022.

The £1.7 million centre located opposite Ysbyty Bronglais in Aberystwyth includes high quality clinical practice rooms and was supported with a grant of £500,000 from the Welsh Government.

Among the almost 40 students who have just completed their courses, some studied adult nursing and others mental health nursing. The degree courses have now expanded with 239 studying at the University this year.

Students who studied for the degree had the opportunity to follow up to half of their course through the medium of Welsh.

Ceremony

A special ceremony was held at the Gwendolen Rees building to celebrate the University’s first cohort of qualified nurses with speeches from Martin Riley from Health Education Improvement Wales and Meri Huws, Chair of the University’s Council.

Professor Anwen Jones, Pro Vice-Chancellor for Education and Student Experience at Aberystwyth University, said: “Many congratulations to all of the students on their great achievements. As a university, we are extremely proud to train the next generation of nurses for the NHS.

“That is exactly the type of role we as an organisation should be undertaking and want to do more and more. It’s at the heart of our agenda to change lives for the better, grow knowledge, build communities and strengthen Wales.

“We all know how dependent we are on the health service and its key workers. I was delighted to recently sign a renewed partnership with the Health Board. Over the next few years, we are keen to play an increasing role in the vital work of training our health professionals.”

“Heartening”

Amanda Jones, Head of Healthcare Education at Aberystwyth University added: “It is so heartening to see our students succeed and prepare to assist patients in the real world. It has been an honour to be part of history – teaching the first ever cohort of nursing students here in Aberystwyth. I wish them all every success for the future.”

Lisa Gostling, Director of Workforce & Organisational Development and Deputy Chief Executive Officer at Hywel Dda University Health Board said:

“It has been a pleasure to work in partnership with Aberystwyth University to train the next generation of nurses. They have had an amazing start to their careers with the excellent training they have received at the University’s Healthcare Education Centre with real life experience across our hospitals and clinics in Hywel Dda.

“I’m so proud that they are now ready to progress in their careers, caring for people in our communities and beyond in the years to come. Congratulations to them all.”

