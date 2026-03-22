First for town as new mayor makes history

Bruce Sinclair, Local Democracy Reporter

A town council will soon have its first-ever mayor of colour, and its youngest mayor in a century.

Haverfordwest Town Councillor Randell Iziah Thomas-Turner, aged 37, is to become mayor this May.

Cllr Turner said: “Tonight [March 19], I had the honour of accepting the nomination as mayor-elect — a moment that will forever stay with me.

“In doing so, I am humbled to be making history as the first mayor of colour in Haverfordwest and the youngest mayor in a century. This is not just my achievement, it belongs to every person who believes in progress, representation, and the power of community. This is a new chapter for our town — one built on unity, opportunity, and hope.

“My mayor-making will take place this May, and I cannot wait to officially step into the role and begin serving the people of Haverfordwest with pride, passion, and purpose. Haverfordwest is the best in the West — and together, we are just getting started.

“Diversity is not a challenge to overcome, but a strength to embrace. When people from different backgrounds, experiences, and perspectives come together with respect and openness, we unlock new ideas, stronger solutions, and deeper understanding.”

It’s a double celebration for the Thomas-Turner family.

Wife, and fellow town councillor, Dani, has been voted as sheriff of the town for the second-year-running, the first woman to serve as sheriff for two consecutive years.

“The coming civic year will be one to watch as my husband Councillor Randell Izaiah Thomas-Turner is becoming the first mayor of colour in Haverfordwest’s history,” said Cllr Dani Thomas-Turner, adding: “It’s going to be a year of history and memory making for sure.”