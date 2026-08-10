First glimpse of major city square transformation

Richard Youle, Local Democracy Reporter

Images of a transformed city square with copper and stone pavilions, trees, a water feature and large screen have been released.

The two pavilions have been described by the leader of Swansea Council, which is behind the Castle Square redevelopment, as cafe-friendly.

Contractor Knights Brown, which built the new Mumbles seawall and promenade, began work this year.

The new-look Castle Square Gardens will have more greenery than it used to, including on top of the copper and stone pavilions.

Lucy Shellard, the owner of nearby business Prom Heaven UK, said she was very excited about the project. “It’s going to be really good for photo shoots,” she said. “I think it will bring a lot of business.”

She took on her current unit on Caer Street, across the road from the square, after spells elsewhere including Cardiff. “I prefer Swansea – proms are bigger in Swansea,” she said.

Mohammed Abdulla, the owner of Velvet Green Cafe, Princess Way, said he hoped Castle Square Gardens would bring more people to the area. “I’m looking forward to it,” he said. “Business is okay, we’re just about surviving.”

An employee at another cafe on Princess Way said: “Speaking for myself I’m excited to see more greenery coming back to Swansea. It’s good for people, good for mental health.”

Council leader Rob Stewart said: “The images offer an exciting glimpse of what people can look forward to. They showcase a greener, more welcoming city centre destination.

“They show two striking new café-friendly buildings – a copper pavilion and a stone pavilion – alongside a large outdoor screen for events.

“There’s a playful water feature designed to encourage people to spend time in the square.

“It’s fantastic to see progress being made on site and to be able to share updated visuals that bring the vision to life.”

The square has changed over the decades. Friedrich Ludewig, founding director of architects ACME, which is working on the scheme, said: “Historically, the site was famous as the location of the Ben Evans store. After the war, it became an open space, initially known as Castle Gardens.

“The works now in progress will increase tree coverage, bring more green planting and more room to relax and enjoy performances.”

He said the water feature will be set into colourful paving inspired by paintings by artist friends of Swansea poet and playwright Dylan Thomas.

A council report from March indicated a £13.4 million budget for the Castle Square Gardens project spread over three years. The new-look site is expected to open in the second half of 2027.

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