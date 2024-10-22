First-hand experiences from the Welsh Guards told for the first time in new BBC film

Marking a decade since the withdrawal of British combat troops from Afghanistan, a new documentary is set to tell the intimate, dramatic and revelatory story of ten Welsh Guards deployed to the frontline of the war in Helmand Province in 2009.

Helmand: Tour of Duty airs on BBC Two, BBC Two Wales and BBC iPlayer on Wednesday 30 October at 9pm, highlighting a period which became known as the British Army’s bloodiest summer in more than half a century.

At a time when UK press coverage of casualties was peaking and the fate of the war in Afghanistan hung in the balance, the Welsh Guards were tasked with pushing back an evolving Taliban insurgency whose battlefield tactics increasingly centred on Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) and intense, close quarters combat.

Little understood

It’s an era marked in Britain’s national memory, but the experience of those on the frontline, both then and in the years that followed, is little understood.

Now, in their own words, and sharing their experiences for the first time on camera, the band of brothers, alongside their wives and mothers, reveal the realities of war, revisiting some of the most impactful, bloody and life changing moments.

Jonathan Jenkinson, Colour Sergeant in the Welsh Guards in 2009, recalls an incident where one of their vehicles hits an IED: “When that vehicle goes up and you see the guys just flying in the air, it’s horrendous. The Taliban, they started opening up on us, firing at us. There was fuel, ammunition everywhere. It was chaos.”

Their bond was unbreakable, yet during their six-month deployment, the regiment took unprecedented casualties, losing a man at nearly every military rank up to Lt. Colonel, while many others suffered life changing injuries.

Family

Speaking about the bond of the Welsh Guards, Gavin Evans, Sergeant, said: “We’re all cut from the same cloth if you like, a big family, we know what our upbringings have been like. We know what our surrounding areas are like, and we just look out for each other.”

Echoing this, Steven Peters, Platoon Sergeant, said: “You get that feel of being part of a team, it’s a brotherhood. You have that connection, and that bond stays strong for a lifetime.”

Told as a gripping week by week narrative, the film also explores the ongoing impact that the tour has had on the rest of many of their lives 15 years later, with the cast reflecting on how they have processed events, particularly in the context of the Taliban resurgence in Afghanistan in 2021.

The 80-minute film has been co-commissioned by BBC Factual and BBC Cymru Wales, directed by Hannah Lowes edited by Tom Dixon Spain and Exec Produced by Hamish Fergusson and Gwenllian Hughes.

