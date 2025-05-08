First image of hotel and spa planned for former council offices released

Anthony Lewis, local democracy reporter

A new image of how a hotel and spa on the site of former council offices could look has been released.

Rhondda Cynon Taf Council has released a concept of how the proposed Rock Grounds development in Aberdare could look as the pre-application consultation begins.

The proposed use of the site is for a quality hotel, restaurant, bar, and spa and residents and businesses can now find out more and have their say on the proposals during the consultation which will run until Wednesday, May 28.

In September 2024 the council’s cabinet agreed to the council appoint Final Frontier Space Holdings to design, develop, and construct the project.

Community use

The council said the facilities complementing the new hotel will be available for the community’s use and the wider development will preserve the historic Rock Grounds building and its features, keep public car parking to serve the town centre, and keep the Keir Hardie bust.

Council staff were previously located at Rock Grounds but were permanently moved away from the site last summer in preparation for the redevelopment.

The current phases of the project are funded via the UK Government’s Shared Prosperity Fund but further funding around building the final development will be part of a future report to cabinet.

External funding

The council said that delivering the project will likely require external funding support from the UK Government and/or Welsh Government.

Consultant Asbri Planning is hosting the process on a dedicated website which includes a project summary as well as a site plan, plans for the hotel, restaurant, and spa, a design and access statement, and other site surveys and reports.

People can have their say via email to [email protected] or via post by

filling in a downloadable form and sending it to Asbri Planning Ltd, Unit 9 Oak

Tree Court, Mulberry Drive, Cardiff Gate Business Park, Cardiff, CF23 8RS.

As part of the consultation process there will also be a public exhibition event

on Tuesday, May 13, from 2pm-6.30pm at Aberdare Library.

