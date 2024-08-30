First images of revolutionary new £230k north Wales Esports arena released

A ‘groundbreaking’ £230,000 Esports facility has been built in north Wales – one of only a handful of further education gaming complexes in the country.

The cutting-edge facility has been built at Coleg Cambria Deeside, featuring state-of-the-art equipment and technology – securing Cambria’s position as a pioneer of Esports education in the UK.

Lisa Radcliffe, Assistant Principal for Technical Studies, said: “Our aim at Deeside was to create a gaming hub and centre of excellence for our current and prospective students,” said Lisa.

“Alongside this, the development will support the strategic aims of the college by widening access and becoming fully inclusive, helping to increase participation for learners that may feel disengaged or at risk of being NEET (Not in Employment, Education or Training).

“This will all enhance our course programme with leading external stakeholders, creating and contributing to our local community.”

Booming

The college’s own Esports squad – Cambria Chimeras – were victorious in the Apex Legends Spring Cup earlier this year, defeating opposition from across the country, including college and university teams.

Esports is a booming multi-billion-dollar sector, and learners have already received visits from talent scouts representing some of the world’s top gaming organisations and professional teams, such as Excel Esports.

Lecturer Lauren Crofts said there are exciting times ahead for the Esports programme.

She shared: “The Esports course has been hugely popular over the last few years and grant investment has seen the introduction of the two new gaming arenas, one of which will be a Sim Racing performance area.

“The other gives us more room to look at Shoutcast live media streaming, to develop other skills and game creation, utilising the space and introducing state-of-the-art technology, as well as taking Esports into local primary and secondary schools to explain the wide range of careers out there in this industry.”

Lisa added that the college’s partnership with YOYOTECH – a company at the forefront of the UK gaming revolution, installing and managing bespoke Esports arenas and selling high-end PCs – will only grow as the industry continues to boom.

A YOYOTECH spokesperson said: “After first meeting with Lisa her passion and drive to enhance the learners experience at college was infectious. Together we identified an opportunity to build upon and grow their existing Esports provision to accommodate their expanding course programme.”

The PCs at Deeside have been paired with MSI pro gaming peripherals to help learners compete at the top of their game, alongside AOC 27” 165Hz gaming monitors.

The space has been optimised with two separate desk designs, complete with LED edge lighting and PC locking shelves, with a divider which can split the facility into two to allow separate gaming competitions, lectures and workshops.

“It is an incredible set-up, one our existing students will love, and definitely a USP for those looking to join us in the years ahead,” said Lisa.

For more information on Esports at Coleg Cambria, visit www.cambria.ac.uk.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

