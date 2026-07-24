First look at plans for new £13m archive centre

Alec Doyle, Local Democracy Reporter

Plans have revealed the design of a proposed £13 million archive centre that would bring together two historic collections under one roof.

The planning application has been submitted for the North East Wales Archives (NEWA) joint archive facility in Mold, which would serve both Flintshire and Denbighshire.

The new building would be constructed next to the Grade II-listed Theatr Clwyd on Raikes Lane, replacing the separate archive facilities at Hawarden Rectory and Ruthin Gaol.

Design documents submitted with the application show a modern, purpose-built facility designed to preserve historic records while improving public access.

According to the Design and Access Statement, the new building would address the shortcomings of the existing archive buildings while creating a more resilient and sustainable service.

It states: “The aim of the new facility is to provide both Flintshire and Denbighshire County Councils with a modern, purpose-built building which addresses the limitations of the existing buildings.

“Bringing together the collections and the staff of both authorities into a single building will facilitate a more sustainable and resilient archive service.”

The architects say particular care has been taken to ensure the new building complements neighbouring Theatr Clwyd, with a similar entrance canopy helping to link the two buildings.

The development would be divided into two distinct sections, with public and staff areas at the front and the secure archive store at the rear.

Designers DB3 also plan to incorporate materials and features reflecting the area’s industrial and cultural heritage.

Dennis Ruabon bricks manufactured near Wrexham would be used alongside exposed steel elements inspired by Brymbo and Shotton Steelworks. The exterior would also incorporate design features based on the Shotton Steelworks clockhouse, while limestone cladding sourced from Halkyn and the Clwydian Hills would be used throughout the building.

Brickwork patterns are intended to evoke traditional North Wales blanket weaving.

The surrounding landscaping would include Denbigh Plum, Snowdon Pear and Bardsey Island Apple trees, together with a wildflower meadow, crocuses, daffodils and other native planting to encourage biodiversity.

Solar panels would also be installed as part of the aim to make the building a net carbon zero facility.

Flintshire County Council is expected to determine the planning application by September 9.

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