First look at second series of S4C’s Dal y Mellt

S4C has released first look photos of the second series of the popular drama Dal y Mellt, the story of crime, betrayal and revenge stretching from the docks of Cardiff to the streets of London.

Catching the Lightning the second series reintroduces the audience to Carbo, Antonia and Mici, while a new syndicate forces old allies to question their loyalties and increases the risk more than ever.

The new series will be broadcast on S4C, S4C Clic and on BBC iPlayer on the 4th of January 2026.

Heist

Following the diamond heist, the gang’s celebrations are short-lived as they discover that Jiffy has disappeared along with the £500k. Dafydd Aldo breaks his heart: not only that the money is gone, but his lover who has betrayed them.

But when Jiffy calls to say he doesn’t have the money and is hiding from the Huston boys, Cidw has to turn to the fixer, Harry Mc for help. Harry will save Jiffy, but only if the crew reveals the secret of creating the Huston’s gold.

Reluctantly, they conspire for one ‘last job’, a raid on a jewelery shop in Bangor, but will things ever follow their plan?

Cast

The first series of Catch the Lightning was shown in October 2022 before being bought by Netflix in April 2023 with the English title Rough Cut, making it the first Welsh language drama ever to be shown on the streaming service.

The second series, based on Iwan ‘Iwx’ Roberts’ novel Dal Arni, a sequel to his novel Dal y Mellt, is looking to follow the same success, already having been sold to two different territories.

It sees Gwion Morris Jones ( Doctor Who, Masters of the Air ) return as Carbo and Mark Lewis-Jones ( Y Golau: Dŵr, Hostage ) as Mickey.

Dyfan Roberts also returns as Gronw, Lois Meleri Jones as Antonia, Owen Arwyn as Dafydd Aldo, Siw Hughes as Meri Jên, Ali Yassine as Cidw, Rhys ap Trefor as Jiffy, and Siwan Morris as Julia. New faces include Matthew Gravelle ( The Light: Water, Broadchurch ) as Hair.