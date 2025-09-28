First look inside Welsh Cheese Co’s new cheese and wine bar

The Welsh Cheese Company’s brand new cheese & wine shop will officially open later this month, but eager foodies can take a sneak peek inside before the doors officially open.

The Welsh Company is run by international cheese judge Tom Pinder. For the past seven years it has been his mission to spread the word about Welsh cheese, working closely with some of the most passionate producers in the country including Caws Cenarth, Caws Teifi, Pant Mawr Cheeses, The Snowdonia Cheese Company, Brooke’s Dairy and Cosyn Cymru.

Their first bricks and mortar shop opened in Taffs Well in 2022 – becoming the first 100% Welsh cheesemonger in the UK – whilst their online shop has been delivering UK-wide since 2017.

Now, their second shop will open opposite Victoria Park on Cowbridge Road (on the site of the former Anatoni’s Pizzeria / The Dough Thrower). The unit has been transformed into a contemporary neighbourhood cheesemonger – offering more than 70 Welsh cheeses, a wide variety of accompaniments, and a selection of wines by the bottle to takeaway.

Destination

Whilst primarily a cheesemongers and wine bottle shop, the venue also offers seating for up to 20 guests, allowing customers to stay and savour curated cheese platters and wines by the glass:

· Welsh Cheese Board (£25): featuring five Welsh cheeses handpicked from the cheese counter (or choose your own), with Pettigrew Bakery sourdough, Teifi organic butter, Welsh chutney, Cradoc’s crackers, grapes, figs, dried apricots and pickled onions.

· Welsh Cheese & Charcuterie Board (£29): Three Welsh cheeses handpicked from the cheese counter (or choose your own), a selection of Trealy Farm Charcuterie, Pettigrew Bakery sourdough, Teifi organic butter, Welsh chutney, Cradoc’s crackers, grapes, figs, dried apricots and pickled onions.

· Welsh Cheese & Wine Pairing Flight (£20): Three Welsh cheeses each paired with a small (75ml) glass of wine.

There are also a range of paired cheese plates on offer – taster portions of some of Wales’ best artisan cheeses served with accompaniments which make them even better. Highlights include:

· Caws Cenarth’s Thelma Caerphillycheese paired with poached cherries.

· Earthy, organic Hafod Cheddar paired with Dylan’s punchy Piccalilli.

· Ewes milk Brefu Bach cheese (made in a converted chapel in Eryri) paired with honeycomb.

Relax and discover

Tom Pinder, founder of The Welsh Cheese Company: “We are putting the finishing touches to the shop this weekend and can’t wait to open the doors next week.

“This new space gives us the chance not only to showcase the incredible range of cheeses being made here in Wales, but also to create a relaxed spot where people can discover them in the best possible way – alongside great wine, bread and charcuterie.

Whether you’re popping in to pick up a wedge of cheese for supper or sitting down with friends over a cheeseboard and a glass of wine, we want it to feel welcoming, informal and full of flavour.”

The Welsh Cheese Co shop & wine bar will be open from 9am – 5pm Tuesday to Thursday; from 9am – 10pm on Fridays and Saturdays; and from 10am – 2pm on Sundays. Walk-ins are always welcome for sit-in cheese & wine, but bookings are recommended for Friday & Saturday evenings – please email bookings@ welshcheesecompany.co.uk.

To stay up to date with future news and events from The Welsh Cheese Company, sign up to the newsletter at www.welshcheesecompany.co. uk or follow them on Instagram at @welshcheeseco.