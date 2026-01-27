First Minister accused of ushering in break-up of UK over devolution demands
The First Minister has been accused of ushering in the break-up of the UK by demanding more devolved powers for her government.
Darren Millar, leader of the Welsh Conservatives, said Baroness Eluned Morgan was “building the scaffolding” for independence by seeking the devolution of policing, rail, youth justice and the Crown Estate.
In a speech at the Institute for Government last week, Lady Morgan called for a “new chapter for devolution” and said the Welsh Government should be given fairer funding and stronger powers.
Mr Millar said: “You have claimed that demanding more powers from the UK Government is a way to neutralise the threat of the break-up of the UK.
“But in reality… by constantly demanding more powers and more control over issues such as policing and justice you’re actually building the scaffolding for the very break-up of the United Kingdom that you claim to want to defend.
“Instead of trying to out-nationalist the nationalists by clamouring for more powers, why don’t you focus on the powers you already have to turn around the crisis in our NHS, to improve our education system and to get Wales’ economy working.”
The First Minister said: “Labour is the party of devolution, Plaid (Cymru) is the party of independence.
“There’s the difference, it’s a fundamental difference.
“We want to make this place work, we want to make it work, a strong Wales in a strong United Kingdom.
“People will have a choice in the next election, they will have to choose between whether they want chaos under Reform… Or you can vote for that route towards independence, and that is something that is on offer and that is a difficult choice that the people of Wales will need to make.
“But we are unapologetically focussed on the things that matter to the people of Wales.”
The leader of Plaid Cymru, Rhun ap Iorwerth, has previously said his party would use time in government to make the case for Welsh independence.
The First Minister’s speech at the Institute for Government also drew criticism from Mr ap Iorwerth, who accused her of being “powerless” over UK Government ministers.
He highlighted that Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said on Monday she did not believe this is the “right time” for the devolution of policing to Wales.
He said: “It’s so clear that Labour MPs and Keir Starmer have no interest in what’s right for Wales.
“And do you know what, the more the people of Wales look, the more it sinks in that Labour is a party run from London with no regard for Wales.”
Support our Nation today
For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.
The unionists are running scared now, evident in every speech and utterance. Instead of complaining about all this, why not focus in letting the people of Cymru see all the facts, pro and antj INDY. They wont because they dont want our people to see the facts
There are at least 800 years of evidence suggesting that Cymru has for MOST of that time been the economically poorest country in the UK. Isn’t it time for change? Why does Mr Millar think we in Cymru are not good enough to run our own affairs? If Mr Millar doesn’t believe in the Senedd shouldn’t he do the honourable thing and resign?
Hey, Millar, brexit did this. Before brexit I was wasn’t on board, now I am indy curious. One reason for that pal, brexit.
Any more trips to Whitehouse prayer meetings planned? You know, the GOP den that has its claws into your boss, BadEnoch? The Gop that are killing people for fun?
Do you know what is ushering the break up of the UK? Treating Wales like a second class nation. Giving Wales crumbs and then telling us to be grateful. How is demanding equality with the other parts of the union interpreted as ‘breaking up the union’. If say Norfolk wanted the same level of autonomy as Suffolk or Cambridgeshire would that be interpreted as ‘breaking up England’? Has it ever occurred to them that if all 4 nations all had mutual levels of autonomy then the future of the union may be more secure.
A marriage that only survives by keeping the partner chained up in the basement isn’t a union to celebrate.
I believe Northern Ireland and Scotland have the powers of their police and other powers Wales does not Have WHY WHY WHY are we treated differently more powers for the Welsh government on par with our Celtic cousins until such time we can achieve our FINAL GOAL INDEPENDENCE from England
Scotland has always had it – because of a different legal system. NI got it by default due to the good friday agreement, and a distinct legal system also. So technically, it’s never been devolved from Westminster