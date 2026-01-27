First Minister accused of ushering in break-up of UK over devolution demands

The First Minister has been accused of ushering in the break-up of the UK by demanding more devolved powers for her government.

Darren Millar, leader of the Welsh Conservatives, said Baroness Eluned Morgan was “building the scaffolding” for independence by seeking the devolution of policing, rail, youth justice and the Crown Estate.

In a speech at the Institute for Government last week, Lady Morgan called for a “new chapter for devolution” and said the Welsh Government should be given fairer funding and stronger powers.

Mr Millar said: “You have claimed that demanding more powers from the UK Government is a way to neutralise the threat of the break-up of the UK.

“But in reality… by constantly demanding more powers and more control over issues such as policing and justice you’re actually building the scaffolding for the very break-up of the United Kingdom that you claim to want to defend.

“Instead of trying to out-nationalist the nationalists by clamouring for more powers, why don’t you focus on the powers you already have to turn around the crisis in our NHS, to improve our education system and to get Wales’ economy working.”

The First Minister said: “Labour is the party of devolution, Plaid (Cymru) is the party of independence.

“There’s the difference, it’s a fundamental difference.

“We want to make this place work, we want to make it work, a strong Wales in a strong United Kingdom.

“People will have a choice in the next election, they will have to choose between whether they want chaos under Reform… Or you can vote for that route towards independence, and that is something that is on offer and that is a difficult choice that the people of Wales will need to make.

“But we are unapologetically focussed on the things that matter to the people of Wales.”

The leader of Plaid Cymru, Rhun ap Iorwerth, has previously said his party would use time in government to make the case for Welsh independence.

The First Minister’s speech at the Institute for Government also drew criticism from Mr ap Iorwerth, who accused her of being “powerless” over UK Government ministers.

He highlighted that Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said on Monday she did not believe this is the “right time” for the devolution of policing to Wales.

He said: “It’s so clear that Labour MPs and Keir Starmer have no interest in what’s right for Wales.

“And do you know what, the more the people of Wales look, the more it sinks in that Labour is a party run from London with no regard for Wales.”