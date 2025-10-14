First Minister agrees to budget discussion with Welsh Conservatives

Emily Price

Wales’ First Minister has agreed to take part in discussions with the Conservatives in the Senedd about the Welsh Government’s budget.

At First Minister’s Questions on Tuesday (October 14), Eluned Morgan agreed to meet with the leader of the opposition, Darren Millar, to discuss her government’s spending plans for next year stating that “our door is open”.

The Welsh Labour Government is short of a majority in the Senedd and will require additional votes to pass its £27 billion budget in January.

In a letter to Baroness Morgan, Mr Millar, said he wouldn’t support a “more of the same” approach to the Welsh Government’s spending plans, but that a budget agreement “may be possible”.

Deal

The Tory leader indicated he could be ready to cut a deal with Labour if the Finance Secretary, Mark Drakeford, considered some of the Welsh Conservative’s key priorities – such as scrapping Welsh stamp duty for all primary residential properties.

Speaking to Mr Millar in the Chamber, Baroness Morgan said: “Our intention as a Labour government is to make sure we deliver public services that matter to the people of Wales.

“We are talking jobs, making sure our children can be educated, that the bins are collected, that the health service is active and serving peoples needs.

“When it comes to public services, I am very much open to a conversation. I am very pleased that you have written to me today.

“I think this demonstrates grown up politics. It demonstrates the fact that what we need is to pass budget.

“I’m clearly not going to negotiate on the floor of the Senedd.

“But our door is open, and let’s make sure that we do what is right for the people of Wales and not see a situation where our public sector is crushed.”

‘Grateful’

Speaking after Plenary, Mr Millar said: “I am grateful to the First Minister for agreeing to meet with me to discuss next year’s budget.

“We will not see eye to eye on every issue, but we are a responsible opposition that wants nothing more than the opportunity to ensure that the Welsh Government’s budget puts the people of Wales first.

“The Welsh Conservatives are clear. We are willing to discuss the budget, in good faith, in the interest of securing positive change for the people of Wales.”

The outline of the Welsh Government’s draft budget for 2026 – 2027 will be laid before the Senedd today (October 14).

The First Minister has warned of cuts to frontline services if the devolved Labour administration does not succeed in passing its budget.

When passing its last budget in March, the Welsh Government needed the help of the Senedd’s only Liberal Democrat politician, Jane Dodds, to get it through by a tight margin.

However, Ms Dodds single vote will not be enough to pass the budget if Labour loses the upcoming Caerphilly by-election following the sudden death of Labour MS Hefin David.

On December 16, Senedd Members from all parties will debate the draft budget before the final budget is laid on January 20th.

On January 27th, Senedd Member will vote on whether to pass the Welsh Government’s final spending plans.