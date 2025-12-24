First Minister and party leaders share Christmas messages

Political leaders across Wales have used their Christmas messages to reflect on the year just passed, thank frontline workers and volunteers, and offer words of comfort to those finding the festive season difficult.

First Minister Eluned Morgan extended her “warmest wishes for a peaceful and joyful Christmas”, encouraging people to pause, reflect and spend time with loved ones wherever and however they are marking the season. She highlighted Christmas as a time for community, togetherness and rest, and paid particular tribute to those working through the festive period.

The First Minister thanked NHS staff, emergency services, social care teams, transport workers and others keeping essential services running, saying their dedication was “deeply appreciated”.

She also praised the thousands of volunteers supporting foodbanks, organising community events and checking in on neighbours, saying their compassion reflected “what Wales does best – we care”. Acknowledging that Christmas can be lonely or painful for some, she urged people to reach out with a call or visit to those who may be struggling.

Plaid Cymru leader Rhun ap Iorwerth also focused on frontline workers and those experiencing loneliness, while placing his message in a wider political and international context.

He described Christmas as a time to unwind with family and friends, but said it was important to remember those continuing to work “tirelessly on the front line of our public services”.

Mr ap Iorwerth highlighted ongoing global conflict and instability, saying wars around the world served as a reminder of a “shared duty to advocate for peace”. Looking ahead to the Senedd election in May 2026, he said Plaid Cymru remained committed to building a fairer, more prosperous and more resilient Wales. He also criticised both Labour’s record in government and what he described as divisive forces entering Welsh politics, while saying recent election results showed that “hope beats hate”.

Welsh Conservative leader Darren Millar centred his Christmas message on faith, tradition and community.

He described Christmas as a time to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ and said Christian values had helped shape modern Wales, whether or not people identified with the faith.

Mr Millar paid tribute to community champions across Wales, including charitable organisations, faith groups, hospices and local groups, for their work throughout the year and especially over Christmas. He also thanked members of the armed forces, NHS staff, emergency services and those working in hospitality, retail and catering, acknowledging that the festive period is often their busiest time.

All three leaders reflected on the difficulties many face at Christmas, particularly those grieving or spending the season alone, and encouraged acts of kindness and connection.