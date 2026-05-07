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First Minister and Plaid leader cast votes as Wales goes to the polls

07 May 2026 3 minute read
First Minister and Welsh Labour leader Baroness Eluned Morgan, leaves after casting her vote for the Senedd elections at St Davids City Hall in St Davids, Pembrokeshire. Image: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Eleanor Storey, Press Association

First Minister Baroness Eluned Morgan and Rhun ap Iorwerth, the leader of Plaid Cymru have cast their votes as Wales goes to the polls in the Senedd election.

Voters have until 10pm on Thursday to cast their ballot to elect the next members of the Welsh Parliament, in a contest that could result in a seismic shift in Welsh politics.

First Minister Baroness Eluned Morgan, the leader of Welsh Labour, cast her vote in St Davids, Pembrokeshire, on Thursday, with her husband.

Lady Morgan has seen her party languish in the polls over recent months, and even told constituents she could be at risk of losing her seat.

She urged people not to use the election as a “protest vote” against Sir Keir Starmer, but has also had to defend Welsh Labour’s record after more than two decades of the party leading Wales.

Rhun ap Iorwerth, the leader of Plaid Cymru, was among other key party leaders who cast their vote.

His party, alongside Reform UK, has topped opinion polls in Wales throughout the campaign.

Mr ap Iorwerth voted in Llangristiolus, Anglesey, accompanied by his wife and two daughters.

Plaid Cymru Leader Rhun ap Iorwerth after casting his vote for the Senedd elections at at Neuadd Yr Henoed in Llangristiolus, Anglesey. Image: Peter Byrne/PA Wire

Speaking at a campaign event on the eve of the election, he told supporters Wales stood at a “crossroads”.

He said on Thursday: “We have a choice of two futures, it is that choice based on hope, a vision for the future that Plaid Cymru represents, and I hope people make the positive choice based on our values, based on our vision.

“But the other option for Wales on this crossroads represents division.”

Green Party leader Zack Polanski joined Welsh leader Anthony Slaughter as he voted in Penarth, South Wales.

Mr Polanski addressed Green campaigners in Cardiff on Wednesday, and accused Labour of having been “complacent” in Wales.

He said: “People are done with patience – seeing our public services crumble, seeing the economy crumble, seeing a Labour Westminster Government not treat Wales seriously.

“It is time for Wales to take matters into its own hands.”

Green party leader Zack Polanski, accompanying Wales’ Green Party leader Anthony Slaughter as he cast his vote at the polling station in Penarth. Image: Zoe Head-Thomas/PA Wire

In a statement on Wednesday, Reform Wales leader Dan Thomas said: “Tomorrow is a historic opportunity for us to deliver real change here in Wales, but we can only do that if we stop another Labour and Plaid stitch-up.

“That’s why we need to deliver a result too big for the political establishment to ignore.

“A vote for the Tories or any other party is a wasted vote, and will let Plaid in.

“Vote Reform to scrap blanket 20mph, end the Nation of Sanctuary and put Welsh families first.”

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