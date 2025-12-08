First Minister announces £2m for children’s centre

A children’s centre in Cardiff is set to be transformed by nearly £2m of Welsh Government funding to improve facilities and increase childcare provision for local families.

First Minister Eluned Morgan made the announcement while visiting Ely & Caerau Children’s Centre with Prime Minister Keir Starmer, as he launched the UK Government’s Child Poverty Strategy.

The funding is being provided through the Welsh Government’s Childcare and Early Years Capital Programme for 2025-2028, and will increase full-time childcare places from 85 to 105.

Additionally, the investment will allow for a remodel and refurbishment of the centre, creating a new community room and a space for the expanded childcare provision.

The children’s centre, offering childcare in both Welsh and English, provides the Welsh Government’s Flying Start programme, where families are eligible for funded childcare for 12.5 hours a week for 2- to 3-year-olds and wider parenting support.

First Minister Eluned Morgan said: “It’s a real privilege to announce this funding for the Children’s Centre here in Ely – the place where I grew up, and the community that shaped who I am today.

“Growing up here, I realised at an early age that the different paths people take in life aren’t determined purely by ability, but by opportunity and support. And that can make the difference between a life of comfort and security, and one of insecurity, and fear for your family’s future.

“I hope the funding I have announced today will make a real difference to the people who use the centre, providing more high-quality childcare places so more children get a better start in life.”

The Leader of Cardiff Council, Cllr Huw Thomas, said: “As a council, we warmly welcome this Welsh Government investment, which strengthens Cardiff’s commitment to giving every child the best start in life.

“It allows us to not only maintain but to enhance our partnership working with Cardiff’s registered childcare providers to increase high quality,

“Welsh-medium and English-medium childcare places and ensure that the phased rollout of this offer ultimately benefits all communities across the city.”

The refurbishment is due to be completed by March 2028 and forms part of Cardiff Council’s wider plans to create a Wellbeing Village on the former Michaelston College site.

The children’s centre scheme is a central element of the local authority’s wider Ely regeneration project, delivering 265 new homes through the Cardiff Living housing development programme, and creating new facilities for all ages, in the heart of the local community.

Cardiff Council will receive the funding across three financial years from 2025-26 to 2027-28.