First Minister announces fresh improvement plan for congested junction

Alec Doyle, Local Democracy Reporter

Wales’ First Minister has announced plans for fresh improvements to a notoriously congested junction.

Wrexham Council has warmly welcomed plans to invest £1.5m in improvements to the congested A483.

Eluned Morgan MS announced the money would be used to develop a ‘graded junction’ at Junction Four – the Ruthin Road junction.

While plans for the ‘Western Gateway’ have yet to be revealed, a graded junction is where conflicting traffic flows are separated, typically using flyovers or tunnels.

“Following detailed consideration I can confirm that the Welsh Government will invest over £1.5 million during the next 18 months to progress a package of preferred transport measures that will enable the development of the Western Gateway site,” said Ms Morgan.

“This includes immediately progressing the design development and environmental assessment work for a new grade‑separated junction to the south of the existing A483 Junction Four, with a view to publishing draft Orders during spring 2027.

“A joint technical study will also assess opportunities to enhance the efficiency of the traffic signals at the Junction Five roundabouts to improve traffic flow and safety on this key junction into Wrexham.”

The plan is a far cry from the proposed £53 million transformation of junctions three-six of the A483, which incorporated the Ruthin Road junction.

Those plans were designed to significantly improve traffic flow around the city but were withdrawn, along with the funding, back in 2023.

‘Long-overdue’

Nevertheless, Wrexham County Borough Council Leader Cllr Mark Pritchard was positive about the announcement.

“We welcome the statement by the First Minster for much needed and long-overdue investment in the strategic highway network,” he said.

“It ensures the continued economic growth and prosperity of the city and the wider region. Wrexham is a new city that is experiencing rapid and unprecedented economic growth.”

Cllr David Bithell, Deputy Leader of the Council and Lead Member for Strategic Transport, expressed relief that a significant issue for road users was finally going to be resolved.

“We were extremely frustrated when the planned improvements of the A483 junctions were shelved by the Welsh Government following their Roads Review Programme a few years ago,” he said.

“There’s no doubt this decision has significantly hindered efficient travel on the strategic road network, placing an unfair and intolerable burden on our surrounding local roads, with all travellers across all travel modes facing unacceptable congestion and delays.

“We look forward to working with Ministers and officials on resurrecting the detail from the original scheme, which had progressed to a relatively advanced design stage, and we warmly welcome this commitment for investment in this part of North Wales.”

‘Long standing problem’

Just last week North Wales MS Sam Rowlands launched a petition calling for Welsh Government to revisit plans to improve traffic flow at Junction Four.

He also welcomed the announcement by the First Minister.

“Congestion on the A483 and A525 at Junction Four has been a long standing problem,” he said. “Local residents and motorists using this route know all about the traffic tailbacks and apart from it being frustrating sitting in long queues, it is potentially dangerous.”

The £1.5 million announced will not solely be allocated to the Junction Four project.

The First Minister also announced a feasibility study into a new priority cycle route linking Wrexham General Station to the Western Gateway while Wrexham Council and Transport for Wales will examine bus service enhancements as part of the wider programme of national bus reform.

“Together, these measures will deliver substantial benefits,” said Ms Morgan. “A new, modernised junction will enhance safety, improve traffic flow, and unlock the full development potential of the Western Gateway.

“New walking and cycling routes will support healthier, more sustainable travel choices. Improved public transport connectivity will widen access to employment opportunities and support modal shift.

“Public engagement on the preferred options will take place during 2026 to ensure communities and businesses remain fully informed of the next steps.

“I remain committed to advancing this package at pace and ensuring that the transport infrastructure supporting the Wrexham Western Gateway is delivered as quickly as practicably achievable — positioning Wrexham and the wider North Wales region for sustained economic growth.”