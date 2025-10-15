First Minister announces new celebration fund for St David’s Day 2026
The First Minister of Wales Eluned Morgan will today announce a new fund for communities across Wales to help them celebrate St David’s Day next year.
Applications will open today for activities aimed at bringing communities together around the day of Wales’ patron saint Dewi Sant, on 1st March. Activities could include parades, music performances, community workshops, traditional Welsh folk dancing (twmpathau) or food-based events.
The Welsh Government has allocated £1 million for the 2026 St David’s Day celebrations.
Grants
Organisations will be able to apply for three levels of funding, from small community groups to major national organisations.
Local groups can apply for grants from £500 to £5,000 to deliver local or neighbourhood events. Up to £20,000 will be available for regional organisations, such as local authorities, and up to £40,000 for Wales-wide organisations to deliver nationwide activities.
First Minister Eluned Morgan said: “St David’s Day is a chance to celebrate Wales’ unique and rich tapestry of traditions. From school eisteddfods to St David’s Day parades, people across Wales and around the world come together to show off the best of our culture and so much more that Wales has to offer.”
Proud
She continued: “We are a fiercely proud nation – we get behind the Welsh in major sporting events, we celebrate our culture and language and we go about our daily lives in a uniquely Welsh way.
“Next year’s extra activities will celebrate our spirit, our pride and the unity that define us. We want everyone to feel part of this event – sharing stories, engaging in our traditions and celebrating the modern Wales we’re proud to call home.
“Let’s make St David’s Day 2026 the most memorable yet – a true reflection of who we are, where we’re from, and what makes Wales the wonderful nation it is.”
Great to see the Labour Welsh Government splashing the cash – all of a sudden.
Of course, nothing to do with Caerfili, Senedd elections, giving prominence to the near-unelectable Labour failures, or their risible poll ratings. Keep smiling for the photographs, Huw!
Not that the baubles are unwelcome, but…there are still many many hungry children and families. Including poorly paid workers and cold pensioners. Meeting needs or seeking publicity?
Post-2026, Plaid Cymru, the Green Party and Propel will make a difference!
From the Baroness who promised us a bank holiday on St Davids Day if Labour were elected in Westminster. Now dishing out a few coins for failure.