First Minister announces public sector pay rises

First Minister Eluned Morgan has today announced above-inflation pay awards for hundreds of thousands of public sector workers in Wales.

NHS staff, teachers and public sector workers in many devolved services will receive pay rises of between 5% and 6% in 2024-25. The announcement comes as the Welsh Government has accepted the pay recommendations from independent pay review bodies in full: Teachers will receive a 5.5% pay award. NHS staff on Agenda for Change terms and conditions will receive a 5.5% pay award. Doctors and dentists, including GPs and salaried GPs, will receive a 6% pay award, with an additional £1,000 for junior doctors.

“Backbone”

The Welsh Government has also agreed up to an average 5% pay award for civil servants and for staff at a number of other public bodies, including Natural Resources Wales and the Development Bank of Wales. First Minister Eluned Morgan said: “People across Wales have told us over the summer that public sector workers are the backbone of the services we all rely on – from the nurses in our NHS to teachers in classrooms across Wales. “They want them to be fairly rewarded for the vital work they do. These pay awards reflect how we value them and respect their hard work. “But the public has also been clear they want to see improvements in public services – especially in the NHS and education. We will work with these services to deliver on what people have told us over the summer listening exercise.” Cabinet Secretary for Finance Rebecca Evans said: “We greatly value the hundreds of thousands of people working across the public sector in Wales and the work they do every day. We have worked hard to be able to make this offer. “We are committed to working in social partnership with trade unions to achieve fair pay settlements which are affordable while also recognising the huge contribution made by public sector workers.” Independent pay review bodies make recommendations to governments about pay. Other parts of the public sector in Wales, including local government staff, fire and rescue services and social care, are not covered by the independent pay review bodies and are negotiated through a separate process. “Fairer deal”

Doctors at the BMA Cymru Wales welcomed the announcement.

Dr Stephen Kelly, chair of the BMA’s Welsh Consultants Committee said: “Earlier this year our members voted to take industrial action over their pay after they were awarded another below-inflation pay award and less than the DDRB recommendation for the 23/24 financial year.

“After years of being undervalued for our service, doctors made this tough decision to help achieve a fairer deal to retain and attract experienced doctors to work in Wales.

“Thanks to weeks of negotiations with the Welsh Government we were able to reach a fairer settlement, and whilst it didn’t fully restore the real terms pay lost over the last 15 years, today’s announcement of a 6% pay uplift brings us another step closer to achieving this goal.

“We will continue to strive for full pay restoration to ensure doctors in Wales are paid fairly for their service, and in the meantime, we will consult our members to gather their views on pay and conditions”

