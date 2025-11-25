First Minister ‘appalled’ by actions of jailed ex-Reform politician

Welsh politicians have expressed their shared anger after a former senior Reform UK figure admitted to taking pro-Russian bribes.

Nathan Gill, 52, of Anglesey, North Wales, was jailed for 10 and a half years last week after pleading guilty to eight counts of bribery at the Old Bailey.

Gill was a member of the Welsh Parliament between 2016 and 2017, and leader of Reform UK in Wales for a short period in 2021.

First Minister Eluned Morgan said she was “appalled” by Gill’s actions and assured members her government was taking steps to prevent “that kind of political interference” in the Senedd election next May.

Speaking at First Minister’s Questions on Tuesday, Darren Millar, leader of the Welsh Conservatives, said: “I’m sure that you will share my disgust with the former leader of Reform in Wales, Nathan Gill, a former member of this parliament, who was sentenced last week to 10 and a half years in prison for accepting bribes to make pro-Russian speeches in the European Parliament.

“It’s very clear that Reform is a risk to our national security.

“We need to protect and defend our democracy and our country from Russian interference and threats, and that’s why I’ve backed increased spending on defence and intelligence services, and I hope very much for more in tomorrow’s UK budget.”

Baroness Morgan said: “I’d like to endorse the sense of anger at what Nathan Gill got up to.

“I think we’re all appalled by the fact that a former member of this Senedd, the former leader of Reform in Wales, has been found guilty of taking bribes from Russia.

“This is utterly unacceptable.

“We’re working side by side with the UK Government, the security services, the police and the Senedd Commission and the Defending Democracy Task Force to make sure that we don’t see that kind of political interference when it comes to our elections.”

Asked whether she agreed there should be a full investigation into Russian interference in British politics, Lady Morgan added: “I think there is a case to be made, I really do.

“We’ve got to be vigilant and I do think that this is an area that merits an investigation.”

Gill pleaded guilty to eight counts of bribery on dates between December 6 2018 and July 18 2019.

At the time of the offences, Gill was a member of the European Parliament, having been originally elected for the UK Independence Party (Ukip).

Gill led Reform UK’s 2021 Welsh Parliament election campaign but is no longer a member of the party.

Following his sentencing last week, a Reform UK spokesman said: “Mr Gill’s actions were reprehensible, treasonous and unforgivable. We are glad that justice has been served and fully welcome the sentence Nathan Gill has received.”