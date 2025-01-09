First Minister belts out Japanese national anthem to welcome ambassador

Emily Price

After Japan’s ambassador went viral singing Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau, Wales’ first minister has returned the favour by belting out the Japanese national anthem.

Eluned Morgan surprised the audience during the launch of the Wales and Japan 2025 campaign this week when she gave her rendition of Japan’s ‘Kimigayo’.

The lyrics are from a waka poem written by an unnamed author in the Heian period.

As well as being one of the oldest known national anthems, it is also the world’s shortest at just a single verse.

“How about that” – @PrifWeinidog surprises audience as she sings Japanese national anthem at the launch of Year of Wales and Japan. The Japanese Ambassador was first to give standing ovation.#WalesAndJapan pic.twitter.com/bo4ZokL1vd — Welsh Government International 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@walesintheworld) January 9, 2025

Red dragon

Once the FM sang the final note of the song, she laughed whilst asking the crowd, “How about that?”.

Japan’s ambassador to the UK, Hiroshi Suzuki, was the first to give the Baroness a standing ovation.

The FM said she was “delighted to return the favour”.

Ambassador Suzuki went viral on social media earlier this week when he posted a video of himself singing Wales’ national anthem whilst holding up a red dragon and a Welsh and Japanese flag.

Suzuki became the new UK ambassador late last year after previously working as the Japanese ambassador to India and Bhutan.

In another heart warming video posted this morning, he could be seen tucking into a Welsh cake outside the Principality Stadium whilst enjoying a cuppa in a red dragon mug.

Wales has long-standing economic ties with Japan, particularly due to inward investment by Japanese companies into Wales since the 1970s.

A £150,00 Wales Japan Culture Fund, manged by Wales Arts International and British Council Wales, with support from the Welsh Government and Arts Council of Wales, will shortly be launched for activity connecting Wales and Japan this year.

The fund aims to develop new artistic collaborations and to engage new audiences, while strengthening existing partnerships.

Wales will also be represented at the World Expo 2025 in Osaka between April and October this year where Wales-focused events are planned, with contributions from Welsh performers.

The First Minister said: “Wales and Japan have deep-rooted connections which stretch back to the 19th century, when Welsh innovation played an important role in shaping Japan’s transport network. Today, that partnership thrives in new and meaningful ways.

“2025 will be a year to start new conversations, develop relationships and open a fresh chapter for mutual growth in key areas. I’m excited about the opportunities this year presents to celebrate and strengthen the economic, educational, cultural and sporting ties between Wales and Japan.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

